Surprise letter from Wales to Louth boy’s message in a bottle

The surprise letter waiting for Nicholas when he got back from France. (Children's names and addresses obscured for safety reasons)

The message in a bottle which sailed from Ireland to Wales in six days!

Nicholas is going to keep in touch with his new penpals.

From the desperate words of a shipwrecked castaway to a hit record by The Police, the idea of a message in a bottle has long been a romantic ideal in popular culture.

But for one little boy from Drogheda, his attempt at maritime communication yielded a faster response than he could ever have imagined!

Eight-year-old Nicholas Hogan penned a missive (with his trusty red crayon) whilst travelling from Dublin on July 2nd to Cherbourg with his family recently, and tossed it overboard in a bottle.

“I had heard about people sending messages in bottles and thought it would be a good thing to try and see if anyone replied,” says Nicholas, who is a pupil at St Mary’s Parish school. “I knew if I threw if from a beach the waves could wash it back, so it seemed a better idea to do it while we were out at sea.”

Nicholas and his dad Noel thought nothing more of it, until they returned back from their holidays to find a letter on the door mat addressed to Nicholas.

"Someone had picked it up in Wales a few days later and replied, and even sent photos and a map too,” explains Noel. “We got such a surprise and couldn’t believe how far it had travelled in just s few days.”

In fact, a man and his children in a place called Aberdyfi (mouth of the Dyfi in Welsh) found the bottle whilst out canoeing on Saturday July 8th, and were delighted to read the letter and receive some Pokemon cards from Nicholas.

"Just as I was getting back into my canoe, I noticed a bottle with ‘message’ written in red crayon, and I was so excited,” writes Jay from Wales. “When I showed (my children) they were as excited as me; your message in a bottle made my day and I knew I must reply.”

Nicholas received some cards, photos and a Welsh dragon in return, and was wished ‘an awesome Summer buddy!”

"It was so cool to get a letter back, and I want to write another letter back to them now and thank them,” adds Nicholas. “I’m going to do the same on my next holidays and see who replies then!”