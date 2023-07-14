Super Drogheda toddlers raise over €600 for Barnardos charity

80 toddlers from Daisy Chain Montessori take part in charity event

Over 80 toddlers from Daisy Chain Montessori & Creche in Drogheda took part in the Barnardos Big Toddle this week.

Over 850 toddlers have so far registered to take part in the half-mile sponsored walk in their crèche, childcare group, pre-school or with their families in County Louth.

'We are so proud to be part of such an incredibly good cause,” said Ursula, from Daisy Chain Montessori & Creche. “We've raised over €600 for this years toddle and a sincere thank you to all the people who donated and made today so special.'

The theme this year, Big Toddle Little Heroes, celebrates Ireland’s youngest fundraisers who help vulnerable children their own age.

Over the last 20 years, toddlers from across the country have raised an incredible €4.46 million in support of Barnardos Early Years services. This work focuses on some of the youngest and most vulnerable children to come through our doors and ensures that they get the best start in life.

Whether you’re a crèche, a parent or a childminder, you can organise your own Barnardos Big Toddle anytime in June by registering at www.barnardos.ie/bigtoddle - your support ensures that some of the youngest and most vulnerable children in Ireland are given the best possible start in life.