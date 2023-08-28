Sun shines on Inver Colpa cyclists as they go Coast 2 Coast

33 cyclists ride over 6,000kms between them

On the evening of Saturday August 19th, the sun was shining down on the 33 cyclists on Inver Colpa’s Coast to Coast fund-raising cycle as they arrived safely back home to cross the finishing line at the Boyne Fisherman’s Rescue & Recovery on the Marsh Road, also the home of Inver Colpa Rowing Club. Between them they had cycled over 6,000kms from either Galway or Athlone that morning - over 240kms each from Galway and over 140kms each from Athlone.

A gargantuan effort by all, the Galway group made their way through heavy showers from 6am that morning, while the Athlone group left a little later at 8am and were lucky enough to suffer only light showers until the sun shone from Duleek onwards for the last part of the journey home.

Food, music and much-needed recovery rubs for the cyclists were provided at the finish line after they passed under the finishing arch to rounds to applause from family & friends, while the kids were kept entertained with face-painting and a magician in the late evening sunshine.

Ian Wogan, Martin Donnelly and Adam Carter who took part in the Inver Colpa Rowing Club Coast to Coast Cycle. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

“The club is indebted to all the cyclists who undertook this massive challenge. Although the cycle itself took place over the course of one day, it took over half a year to organise and train for,” said James McKevitt, Chairperson of Inver Colpa Rowing Club. “Countless people were involved in making this event happen, giving their time and energy to ensure that it was the success that it was. Special mention goes to Johnny Carter and Patrick ‘Buddy’ Carolan, who along with our own Martin ‘Spud’ Murphy and Sarah McCann were the driving force behind it. When the new boathouse is built in the very near future, we have all the cyclists to thank for making it a reality. This is a wonderful example of sport helping sport.

Joe Hughes, one of the cyclists, was thrilled with his achievement, having taken up cycling specifically for the fundraiser.

“Training for this event started on March 4th, when I met a group of determined individuals with a shared purpose to support a fantastic local rowing club. From leg cramps after 10 kilometres on the first training run, to clocking up 3,650 kilometres myself in training for the event, it was a privilege to be part of a group who offered support and encouragement at every turn and hill!” he says. “I take away new friendships and immense pride from participating in an event which will support the further development of Inver Colpa rowing club, a club with a great sense of community”.

Johnny Carter, one of the organisers, was delighted with how it all went.

“The craic was unreal, we had some very tough days out in training, when things weren’t going too well but when you think about it, we put a group of people together from all over the county and all different walks of life and how every gelled together was just amazing - we all came together as one,” he said. “The real sense of pride for me is that we were doing something to fundraise for a local club but the way the local people also came together to support us was really heart-warming to see - all our marshals and events team volunteered their time and we can’t thank them enough for that”.

The club would sincerely like to thank the many volunteers, marshals, sponsors, and local organizations who helped make the event possible, including cycling clubs, emergency services, local businesses, and community groups who provided support, supplies, and safe passage for the cyclists.