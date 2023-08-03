Stunning sandcastles and sculptures at annual Bettystown competition

Anastaysha, Lisa, and Dasha secured 3rd place in the junior section for their 'Ukraine & Ireland' sculpture.

Bettystown Beach came alive with a burst of artistic brilliance and community spirit as families, artists, and sandcastle enthusiasts gathered for the highly anticipated annual Sandcastle and Sculpture Competition.

Despite a few rain showers, the event organised by dedicated volunteers proved to be a resounding success, showcasing the boundless creativity and talents of participants from all walks of life.

The day began with an infectious buzz of excitement as participants registered and secured their spots on the sandy canvas. Armed with buckets, shovels, and imaginations running wild, children, parents, and even grandparents united to turn simple sand into awe-inspiring works of art.

To ensure fair judging, the competition was thoughtfully divided into several age groups. The esteemed panel of judges faced the challenging task of evaluating the incredible sand sculptures and selecting the winners based on creativity, originality, and craftsmanship.

"We were astounded by the level of creativity and skill displayed by all the participants," said Niamhin O Dowd, one of the judges at the event. "It's truly remarkable what can be achieved with sand, and each sculpture told a unique and captivating story."

After much deliberation, the winners were announced and celebrated for their remarkable achievements.

Apart from the official judging, attendees were enchanted by Ivan Pakhohov and his team, whose sculpture captivated the hearts of the spectators. Depicting an Irish Leprechaun and Ukrainian Cossack sharing a pint.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, volunteers, beach wardens, and sponsors who made this event possible," said Susan Wogan, a representative from the Sandcastle Committee. "It's heart-warming to witness the enthusiasm of the children in creating beautiful memories." We are immensely grateful to our sponsors, whose generosity and support helped make this event a reality: The Cottages Ireland, Gilnas Cottage Inn, Meath Co Co., F.L.A.G., Drogheda Credit Union, Workspace Drogheda, Aldi Laytown, Boshils, and Councilor Tom Behan.

Results:

Under 5: 1st Eddie & Izzie Peppard - Castle Moat with Fish; 2nd Teddy Kerr - Castle Courtyard; 3rd Matthew & Mariah Zyab - Reva

Under 8: 1st Killian & Jack Gilmore - Snake; 2nd Eve & Anna Sheehan - Fairycastle; 3rd Sean McDonagh - Kraken Island

Under 13: 1st Gemma Quinn - Bettystown Fort; 2nd Dariy & Misha Kelbas - I Love Chess; 3rd Zara O’Sullivan - Vegan Octopus

Family: 1st Dillon Family - Skully; 2nd Tom & Katie Fleming - Swamp Monster; 3rd Coate Family - Jaws 6 1/2

Junior Sculpture Category: 1st Thomas Keating - Octopus; 2nd Tighearnan Tully - Shark; 3rd Anastaysha, Lisa, and Dasha - Ukraine & Ireland

Senior Sculpture: 1st Camille Hasse - Diver; 2nd Ieva Ofmane - Barbie Car; 3rd Conor & Siun Duff - GAA All-Ireland