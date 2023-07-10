Strong message for seagulls to ‘flock off’ with signage campaign

People being warned not to feed the feathered foes and keep rubbish contained

Frank Godfrey with members of the Drogheda Gull Watch committee and members of the public at the petition signing on West Street. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

The campaign to rid Drogheda of the scourge of seagulls has not become a two-pronged approach with Frank Godfrey not waiting for the council’s solutions, but taking to the streets himself with some stern warnings on signs!

Fear not, he is not expecting the birds themselves to take heed of his remonstrations, but rather the good folk of Drogheda to play their part in keeping the feathered foes at bay.

"I understand the issue was raised at the recent council meeting, but these things could take time, and I want to get the ball rolling as soon as possible,” says Frank, who is chair of the Drogheda Seagulls Solutions group, seeking humane ways to stop the growing problem.

"I have gathered a committee together now and we have made some signs that we want to put in prominent places around the town and down in Dominic’s Park and along the river, to remind people not to feed these birds or encourage them in any way.”

He is also trying to raise awareness amongst local businesses of the effect overflowing bins is having in increasing the problem.

"I know I said it wasn’t going to form part of our agenda, but looking at the town centre, it is clear that the way rubbish is kept in bins outside cafes or restaurants is encouraging birds to pick through black sacks, and if that wasn’t there, they wouldn’t flock to the main street as much,” he adds. “Businesses have to bear more of a responsibility in making sure their rubbish is left out properly and that their roofs are not nesting grounds the birds.”

The group also had a petition at the plaza in front of St Peter’s Church in West Street over the weekend, to garner support for the campaign.