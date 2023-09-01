Strong female line-up at inaugural Louth tradfest means it’s not just ‘a great fellas festival’

Women leading the way at Seán Corcoran Series on September 8th to 10th

Try the Pipes with Na Píobairí Uilleann with Muireann Ní Shé on Saturday, September 9th is one of the many workshops at the Seán Corcoran Series.

Fiddler and founder of Altan Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh will be MC at the showcase concert.

Such was the lack of diversity at traditional festivals of old, that they got the nickname of ‘The Great Fella Festivals’, but Rósa Corcoran, curator of the inaugural Seán Corcoran Series, and daughter to the great man himself, is determined to rectify that impression!

“I's been really important to me personally that the female line-up of women on the bill is very, very strong. And so we've worked very hard to programme that in as strongly as possible,” says Rósa. “Actually the gender balance is pretty much 50/50, and we’ve tried to incorporate younger female artists too.”

With that in mind, performing during the weekend is a piper and singer called Muireann ni Shé, who will soon be launching her own record, and will be on the bill at the headlining Guth na nDaoine concert on Saturday night.

"It’s a really extraordinary thing to see somebody singing and playing the pipes, and it's a very unusual skill set to have, so I think that will be a real spectacle to see,” explains Rósa. “She's also going to lead the ‘Try the Pipes’ event on Saturday in the Bread and Roses community event on Saturday, between 1pm and 3pm.”

Another amazing woman making her presence felt will be Libby McCrohan, who is world-renowned bouzouki player, an instrument so close to Seán’s own heart.

“She plays a round-backed Greek Baszucki, which is beautiful to hear in real life,” she says. “ Our MC for the event is the marvellous Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, who is an Irish fiddler and the lead vocalist for the Irish folk music band Altan, which she co-founded with her husband Frankie Kennedy.

"She was a great friend of Dad’s and we are delighted to have someone with her knowledge, passion and warmth.”

Also completing the great female contingency on the programme will be local actor Helen Behen, sean-nós dancer Róisín Ní Mhainín, Breda Keville, Maighread and Tríona Ní Dhomhnaill and Edel McWeeney.

The full line-up, including some fantastic men too, can be found on https://seancorcoranseries.com/ !!