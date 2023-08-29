State said to be behind Sale Agreed sign at €10m Dowth Hall & Netterville Manor

Aontú representative Peter Whelan welcomes State purchase of historical lands and houses

The farm at Dowth is one of 12 farms in the Global Network of Lighthouse farms committed to the research and implementation of sustainable food production practices.

Dowth Hall and lands, which were for sale with a guide price of €10m, have been bought by State for an undisclosed sum.

Dowth Hall has gone sale agreed on the auctioneer’s website, with local Aontú representative Peter Whelan saying he is delighted that the State has purchased the four lots with a €10m price tag.

In a statement to the Drogheda Independent, Mr Whelan, the Laytown Bettystown representative, welcomed the purchase, which he says will greatly enhance the area.

“Last May, I put a parliamentary question through Peadar Toibin TD to the Minister asking that the State buy Dowth Hall in Slane Co Meath,” he says.

"I have learned from contacts in Dowth Hall that the state has agreed the purchase from Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes and Estates of this great historical site. I now urge the Government to please keep the valuable local knowledge of the people who worked for Devenish, the previous owners, who had done amazing research and development on the different varieties of grasses etc that can help agricultural practices to become more friendly to our environment.”

Sherry Fitzgerald Country Homes and Estates have been approached for comment, but have not replied as yet and it is not known what the final agreed price was.

Dowth Hall Estate is a significant country estate steeped in history through the centuries. At its heart is Dowth Hall - a four-bay, three- storey over basement Georgian country house. Dating from 1745, this home was built by the 6th Viscount of Netterville.

In recent years, Dowth Hall was home to food research company Devenish, where Owen Brennan is executive chairman of Devenish, and his wife Prof Alice Stanton of the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, is director of human health at Devenish Nutrition.

Set on approx. 223 Hectares (552 Acres) in the heart of the Boyne Valley, included in the sale was the neighbouring Netterville Manor, also home to a wealth of Irish history and heritage, John Boyle O'Reilly, one of Ireland's most prominent writers and activists, was born there on June 18th, 1844 and it still hosts the annual school conference in his honour.

Recently Louth TD Ged Nash also called for the State purchase of the heritage site.

“It is a golden opportunity for the State to purchase a unique and extensive site and develop it sympathetically to further the tourism offering in the area and provide sustainable local jobs,” he said at the beginning of August. “It’s a site that charts the history of the area from neolithic times to the age of the Victorians and would be an invaluable asset for the State.”