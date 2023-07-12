Staff rally to get store open after Drogheda Marks & Spencer hit by flash flood

Drogheda streets and shops flooded in flash deluge on Tuesday

The road and path in front of McDonnell's Centra in Hardman's Gardens were flooded in minutes after a sudden downpour on Tuesday. Photo Louth County Council.

Marks & Spencer's store in Laurence Town Centre, Drogheda, was closed on Wednesday after flash flooding the day before.

Staff at the Marks and Spencer store in Laurence Town Centre were hailed heroes after they rallied to get the store reopened after it was flooded during a flash downpour on Tuesday afternoon July 4.

The shop, which is situated on the ground floor of the Laurence Town Centre, was seriously flooded in the deluge, with water seen pouring from vents in the ceiling.

Video footage showed the extent of the downpour, with centimetres of water on the floor within minutes.

Stock was badly damaged but electricians and staff members worked throughout the night to get the shutters back up again on the busy shop.

A statement from management at Laurence Town Centre said: "We would like to confirm that all stores except M&S will open today following the unprecedented flooding we experienced yesterday.

We would like to thank our staff and contractors who worked overnight to make this possible. We ask that our customers excuse our appearance as certain works continue in some areas of the store today. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

One staff member commented: "Our stock has been effected, all of the food will have to be thrown out, we have to go back into the store to assess the damage and process what cannot be saved. It’s an extremely stressful time for everyone but please have patience. Anyone who has orders currently in the store as far as we can tell our backstage areas haven’t been affected so your items are safe, anyone who has ordered and is expecting a package to be delivered, like myself, we don’t know when they’ll arrive so please be patient with us while we get the information that we require to put your minds at ease.

"Please if you don’t want to miss out on the 20% off school uniforms order online and have them delivered to your home address as we cannot give a date that the store will open”.

Meanwhile loyal staff in McDonnell’s Centra shop in Hardman’s Gardens also worked overnight to get the store opened again, after a flash flood hit them on Tuesday afternoon.

Drains overflowed and a lake of water appeared before the busy shop in minutes, with passing traffic washing it inside the shop.

"It happened so suddenly, and we could see the water rising so quickly, we could tell we were in trouble,” said a staff member.

"We had to try and lift the drains ourselves and start mopping the water away, but we managed to open again today.”

Louth County Council sent out crews to help clear the water and drains, with the assistance of Drogheda Fire Service and issued this statement:

"A thundery cloud burst lasting only a few minutes inundated storm water drainage infrastructure causing instant flooding of roads and pavements at various locations in the Drogheda Town area.

“The road gullies are only designed to cater for two inches of rain per hours and this intense downpour exceeded design of pipes and sewers. 90% of the water collection network are combined sewers (foul and storm) shared with Uisce Éireann and are of limited capacity. Manholes lids were blown off by the pressure of high flows in Trinity Street and had to be quickly replaced as the flood waters eased by Louth County Council crews.

“There were several areas instantly flooded yesterday afternoon in the downpour - Hardman gardens, Trinity St., Cement Road and Bridge of Peace as the cloud burst moved south to north across town.

“Louth County Council Fire crews were immediately on hand with high volume pumping equipment at Hardman gardens to quickly drain the flooded areas before it flooded even more property. Louth County Council also have hundreds of sandbags pre-filled for these kinds of scenarios and we freely give these to properties which were susceptible to flooding in past e.g. at Ship St.

“Separately we understand the flooding in shopping centre was a roofing issue which is being rectified by the centre themselves and not related to road flooding per se.

“It is believed that the intensity of the downpour was the cause of flash flood yesterday. Louth County Council have a rigorous gully cleaning regime and all gullies are kept clean and free flowing by our crews proactively cleaning all 3000 gullies in the town”.

