St Vincent’s looking for a ‘Wee’ boost from Durrigan

St Vincent's will look to Nigel Hand for scores when they face Dunsany in the Junior Championship decider.

LOUTH men who have led Meath clubs to championship success are thin on the ground.

The late great Paddy Clarke and Colm Nally spring to mind - there are probably a few more - though Paddy was half a Meath man and, sure, isn’t Colm a Dub!

Well, Hugh Durrigan is a true Ardonian and is manager of St Vincent’s who take on Dunsany in the JFC final at Pairc Tailteann this Saturday at 12.45.

Hugh won Joe Ward with the mid-Louth club back in 1995 and also managed the senior team in recent years. He was also in charge of Glen Emmets for two seasons and made the border crossing earlier in the year to take charge of the Ardcath club.

Success has been instant as St Vincent’s won the 2020 Tailteann Cup final which was deferred from last year due to Covid. Durrigan was then in charge throughout the 2021 Tailteann Cup campaign and it also ended in outright victory.

Those successes ended a trophy drought for St Vincent’s who endured heartbreak in two championship finals and two Tailteann Cup deciders in recent years.

Not a bad start for any manager with a new club. However there is unfinished business, as players and supporters in the GAA-mad Ardcath community will concur.

St Vincent’s go into their latest championship final, their third in four years, with an unblemished record, not having lost a match in cup or championship competition all year.

According to Durrigan his team, apart from long-term injuries, have a clean bill of health going into Saturday’s clash.

‘We had a tough semi-final which went to extra time against St Ultan’s and have a few niggling injuries to manage ahead of Saturday, but hopefully everyone will be fit.

‘Dunsany were very impressive in the 2-17 to 1-4 semi-final win over Carnaross. They are going to have the same aspirations as ourselves, so it is very much who performs on the day. Championships are hard won and we just have to focus in on producing a performance next Saturday.”

The manager doesn’t believe the scars of previous final defeats had a lasting impact and the hunger and desire from the players has been second to none.

‘From day one the response from the players was great, last year’s final defeat was firmly behind them.

“They have been competitive at this level for a while now. And while last year’s final defeat by Ballivor was a bitter pill it was nice to be coming in to take charge of a team that was going to be competitive once again.

‘St Vincent’s have been close in the past and are close again, but we have a big task ahead of us against a team that has also being in the mix in recent years.

‘You set out your goals at the start of the year and winning competitions was part of that, so those Tailteann Cup successes were pleasing but are no guarantees for the next day.

‘It is always the aim for every team starting out at the beginning of the year to win the championship. At this stage it is all about the next game and that is where we are at the moment.

“It has been a great experience so far in year one and hopefully another hurdle will be overcome on Saturday.”