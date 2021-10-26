St Vincent’s find something extra

ST VINCENT’S 0-16

ST ULTAN’S 2-9

ST VINCENT’S made it to the final of the JFC for the third time in four years following this semi-final that was only decided after extra time at Ashbourne on Friday evening.

The game proved to be a real cracker throughout, with the Ardcath men seemingly set for a hard-earned victory when leading by three points deep into injury time in normal time.

However a lapse in the St Vincent’s rearguard saw Cian McBride dragged down for a penalty which they duly converted to level at 1-8 to 0-11 and send the game to extra time.

At the end of the opening period of extra time St Vincent’s led by the minimum following points from Nigel Hand and Tommy Field.

They eventually went three clear, with substitutes Field and Stefan O’Neill making an impression, but St Ultan’s stuck to their task and found a way back with another goal to equalise.

It was another sub, Robbie Lynch, who came to St Vincent’s rescue, hitting a superb score which proved a match-winner. The final five minutes proved nail-biting, with neither side able to add to their tally.

St Vincent’s had led 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time and that lead stretched to four points at one stage in the second half.

A tally of 14 wides suggests that St Vincent’s need to work on their shooting before the final.

Nigel Hand finished top scorer with seven points, while Jack Byrne, Martin Fox, Gary Tuite, Conor Harford and Ciaran Brangan contributed enormously to the win.

ST VINCENT’S: Evan Connor; Ciaran Brangan, Davy Tallon, Mark Crawley; Gary Tuite, Ryan Hand, Conor Harford; Jack Byrne 0-1, Martin Fox 0-1; Robert Tallon, Eric Callaghan 0-1, Eoghan Corry 0-2; Leo Corry, Patrick Arnold, Nigel Hand 0-7 (5f). Subs: Thomas Field 0-2, Stefan O’Neill 0-1, Conor White, Niall Tallon, Robbie Lynch 0-1, John Corry.