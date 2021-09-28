St Pat’s staying positive despite cup final defeat

Donal Landy had a big hand in the revival by St Pat's against Trim.

TRIM 0-20

ST PATRICK’S2-13

THEY may not have got their hands on the silverware, but St Patrick’s gave themselves a massive boost in their fight against relegation from intermediate ranks with this impressive display in the Corn na Boinne Final at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday.

With the relegation dogfight just around the corner St Patrick’s needed a performance against the intermediate favourites and they produced just that in an exciting contest.

At stages in the opening half it seemed as if Trim would have plenty to spare at the finish, but in true fashion the east Meath outfit dug deep and their tenacity and resolve ensured that the outcome was in the balance right up until the final whistle.

The opening passages belonged to the town side and they were coasting after building up a 0-7 to 0-2 lead by the first water break.

The St Patrick’s rearguard was fragile at times, while Donal Landy was the only forward capable of delivering any sort of punch. Landy accounted for both of his side’s points, while Aaron Lynch hit four of Trim’s tally and they went close to finding the net through Eoin O’Connor, but his effort was foiled by keeper Philip O’Brien.

A long-range point from Kieran Lynch kick-started a St Patrick’s revival and Donal Landy then tagged on a point from a free. It got even better after that as Neil O’Flaherty blasted to the net from a Lynch delivery on 20 minutes to level proceedings.

Diarmuid Quinn, Shane and Donal Landy added further points to leave their side three clear and Trim were fortunate that James Toher escaped a black card following a foul on Quinn. Trim finished the half strongly, though, outscoring their opponents four points to one, to be level 0-11 to 1-8 at half-time.

St Patrick’s restarted with 14 after Shane McGinty was black-carded in first-half added time but they still managed to stay in the match.

They had keeper O’Brien to thank again for denying Brian Dowling a goal on 36 minutes. Dowling was presented with another goal chance two minutes later and this time Diarmuid Quinn made an excellent block.

At the second water break Trim led 0-15 to 1-10, but they relinquished that lead when Shane Landy cut in along the endline and sub Liam Brennan eventually blasted to the net.

Keeper O’Brien again rescued his side, this time blocking an Ian Bermingham effort before Alan Douglas and impact sub Mikey Cullen pointed to put Trim back in front. They eventually went two clear in a pulsating finale, but it was back to the minimum following Neil O’Flaherty’s point on the hour mark.

Rob Burke doubled Trim’s advantage and St Patrick’s only reply came from Niall Mooney right at the death as he blasted over after his earlier free had been charged down.

TRIM: Peter Brennan; Gerard Dwane, Luke Moran, Brian Bolger; Daire Lynch, James Toher 0-2 (1f), Ciaran O’Rourke; Conor Quigley, Sean Fitzgerald; Paul Munnelly, Alan Douglas 0-3, Ciaran Caulfield 0-3; Brian Dowling 0-1, Aaron Lynch 0-7 (3f, 1 ‘45), Eoin O’Connor. Subs: Ben Holden for Bolger (35), Mikey Cullen 0-3 for O’Connor (38), Ciaran Joyce for Dowling (44), Ian Bermingham for Fitzgerald (47), Rob Bourke 0-1 for Munnelly (58).

ST PATRICK’S: Philip O’Brien; Adam Byrne, David McQuillan, Shane Byrne; Kieran Sullivan, Darren Hagan, Martin McKenna; Kieran Lynch 0-1, Padraig Nulty; Barry Mooney, Neil O’Flaherty 1-1, Shane Dowling; Donal Landy 0-5 (2f), Shane Landy 0-2f, Diarmuid Quinn 0-2. Subs: Shane McGinty for McKenna (16), John Curtis for Nulty, Niall Mooney 0-2 for Quinn (both 43), Liam Brennan 1-0 for B Mooney (47), Sean Baxter for A Byrne (57), Kevin Cassidy for Lynch (58).

REF: Patrick Clarke (Kilmainhamwood)