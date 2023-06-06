​Special deliveryas Austin arrivesto party in style

Old colleagues made it a very special night for paramedic

From helping deliver 22 bouncing babies to saving countless lives, and lots in between, the 43 years of dedicated service by paramedic Austin Byrne were recalled at a special retirement party in the d Hotel last Friday, June 2.

Although Austin knew about the party, he was certainly surprised by his mode of transport to the bash, thankfully in the front and not the back of a vintage ambulance!

“It was brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. My colleagues outdid themselves and I have to say a special thank you to my work partner for years Barry Redmond and colleague Debbie McCole for going out of their way to make it such a special night,” says Austin, who was also well known as a taxi driver over the years too.“My son Evan was driving me there and stopped at the ambulance station at the Cottage Hospital, and I saw an old ambulance was there from the 70s or 80s, which is one I would have started on 30 years ago, and I even knew the guy that was driving it, he was one of the lads I knew from Dublin, so that was an emotional start to the evening, before I even got to the party!”

And if that wasn’t enough, the local gardai provided a motorcycle escort down Peter Street and Shop Street to the hotel, with lots of beeps and cheers along the way!

“I’m also involved the national ambulance Pipes and Drums, so when we arrived, the pipers were there to play me in as well, so that was also very emotional,” he says.

“And I can’t believe that my Mam Nancy came down too – she’s 89 and hardly ever goes out at night, so it was wonderful to see her there.”

And more surprises awaited Austin inside, as it was stuffed to the gills of family, friends and especially colleagues from his time at the Lourdes Hospital and in the trade unions.

“I’m really humbled at the amount of people who took the time to come down, and I don’t like singling anyone out, but there were two guys from Drogheda and two from Monaghan I have to say I was delighted they were there; Seamus Townley (brother of undertaker Paddy) and Joe McDermott, who I worked with in the local station, and then Sean Sheridan and Seamus Keenan, both in their 70s or 80s, who I worked with when I was starting out, and they came down with their wives, and we had great memories.”

Austin started out as a porter in the Lourdes 43 years ago, going from an ambulance driver (as they were then called) to a highly trained EMT (emergency medical technician).

“I can’t get over the amount of people from different areas of the hospital too - office staff, a doctor, nursing staff, porters, it was unbelievable,” he adds.

“And I only just got a Mayoral Award a few weeks ago, and there were three more presentations at the party; a piece of crystal from the National Ambulance Service for my time there, one from my own Drogheda station and one from Unite because I was a shop steward there as well.”

There were lot of tributes from former colleagues and friends as well, with dancing into the week small hours. Thankfully, no one was ferried home in an ambulance. but there were rumours of plenty of sore heads the following day!