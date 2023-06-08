Special day for Drogheda Institute of Further Education graduates

Drogheda Institute of Further Education held their annual graduation ceremony at the TLT theatre. Due to the large number of students that were graduating two sessions were held in the TLT.

The student body of Drogheda Institute of Further Education of 2022/23 received awards to mark their achievements in QQI Level 5 and Level 6. Certificates and Diplomas were also completed from other awarding bodies such as NECF, City & Guilds of London, CIBTAC, ITEC, IAOT and National Examining Board for Dental Nurses.

Drogheda Credit Union continued their long association with DIFE by again generously sponsoring the event.

The awards on the day covered a wide variety of areas ranging from Culinary Arts, Art & Design to Business and Pre-University Courses in Arts, Law, and Science, From Construction Studies to Beauty Therapy, Multimedia, Photography, Sport & Leisure, Nursing, Childcare and Applied Social Studies, Travel & Tourism, Healthcare Support, Dental Nursing and Pharmacy Technician.

The proceedings of the day were directed by Mr. Davy McDonnell, Principal and Deputy Principals Ciaran O’Donnell, Shane Williams and Barbara Cooney and assisted by Pauline Sheeran Graduation Coordinator. The attendance included the Deputy Lord Mayor of Drogheda Kevin Callan, and Director of Further Education and Training for LMETB Ms. Sadie Ward Mc Dermott. Drogheda Institute of Further Education Board of Management was represented by Sharon Tolan and Mick Toner

Also, in attendance were Sheena Kieran’s and Finbarr Murphy representing the Drogheda Credit Union, sponsors of the event.

Aoife McKenna and Muireann McKenna.

In presenting the Awards Kevin Callan congratulated all of DIFE graduates and said “For you to have come to where you’ve come today, you had to make a decision that you were going to go and start something. You also saw it through and finally you saw it through to completion, and that’s why you’re receiving your accreditation and certificates today.”

Ms. Sadie Ward Mc Dermott of LMETB, in congratulating all the graduates, outlined the important role played by Drogheda Institute of Further Education and its dedicated staff in providing education and training that is a springboard for people of all ages to progress to further study or into the workplace.

All DIFE courses have excellent pathways to both Higher Education and/or employment. DIFE graduates can progress to Higher Education with places reserved for FET learners in Universities and Institutes of Technology in Ireland, UK and in Europe. Many courses are also employment focused for those looking to gain industry recognised qualifications in a short course and progress directly to employment (childcare, healthcare, beauty therapy, hairdressing, pharmacy, animal care, dental nursing, health and fitness sectors etc).

To apply for any of the courses visit www.dife.ie