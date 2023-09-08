Special concert will celebrate Louth town’s 30-year commitment to Children of Chernobyl

Concert taking place on Saturday, September 16, will be A Night to Remember

Isobel Sanroma, the head of the Drogheda branch of Chernobyl Children International, has announced a special concert will take place in the Droichead Arts Centre on Saturday, September 16, to raise funds for the Chernobyl cause.

Guests on the night will be entertained by local tenor sensation, Seán Tester, as he takes the spotlight at this inaugural charity concert.

“Together, we’re embarking on a heartfelt mission to raise funds for Chernobyl Children International and make a significant impact on the lives of those in need” explains Isobel.

Seán will be joined on stage by internationally recognised Ukrainian singer, Maryna Odolska; award-winning violinist, Jennifer Murphy; acclaimed pianist and chamber musician, Edward Holly; and internationally recognised composers and musicians, father and son due, Michael and Breifne Holohan.

Throughout the evening, the story of Drogheda’s special 30-year relationship with the Children of Chernobyl will be unveiled, through a captivating visual journey. Expect projected images of contemporary Belarusian photographer Anatoly Kleschuck's work, heartwarming drawings by the children of Chernobyl, and recent artworks created by children from bunkers in Ukraine.

The evening will be hosted by Gerry Kelly.

It promises to be an unforgettable night of music, inspiration, and solidarity. The event is supported by Drogheda Credit Union, Drogheda & District Chamber and the Droichead Arts Centre.

Tickets are €35 each and available on the Droichead Arts Centre website.