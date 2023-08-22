Sorrow for Slane man Brendan (44) who died at Ironman Cork

Funeral mass in Grangegeeth on Thursday August 24th at 1pm

One of the men who died in tragic circumstances competing in an Iron Man competition on Sunday in Cork was from the Slane area in Co Meath.

Described by those who knew him as ‘an absolute gentleman’, Brendan Wall was just 44 years of age, and had only recently become engaged to his fiancée Tina, when he got into difficulty during the swimming part of the fitness challenge Ironman 70.3 Cork.

Mr Wall, who had been living and working as a sales director in Solihull in the UK, was originally from Cardrath, Slane, Co Meath.

He is survived by his parents Oliver and Gertrude (nee Lynch), brothers Martin and Joe, sister Maria (O'Connor), sisters-in-law Denise and Sinead, brother-in-law Paddy nieces Casey, Aine and Lauren, nephews Daryl, David and Noah, aunts, uncles, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at Watters Funeral Home, Collon. A92 YV80 Wednesday 4pm to 8pm, Mr Wall’s funeral mass will be on Thursday August 24th at 1pm in the Church of St Brigid, Grangegeeth A92 P585. He wil be laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The second deceased man was Ivan Chittendon (65), who was visiting from Toronto in Canada, who took ill at the start of the swimming event at 7am.

It was reported that Mr Wall was discovered unresponsive along the swimming course route.

Post mortem examinations have taken place and investigations are continuing into the two deaths.

Ironman issued a statement after the incidents, saying: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of two race participants at the IRONMAN 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023. During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance.” “We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance. In respect of the families and athletes’ privacy, we will have no further comment.”