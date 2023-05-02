Small but mighty Drogheda Arts Festival didn’t disappoint with big acts
It was billed as ‘Small but Mighty’ and this year’s compact, two-day Droichead Arts Festival certainly didn’t disappoint.
It promised two days of national and international performances along with a visual arts exhibition, music and street spectacle.
What it may have lacked in quantity, it made up for in quality, and with the first Youth Arts Festival too, it also excelled in variety, creativity and ingenuity as well.
The undoubted highlight of the weekend was the spectacular performance from songstress Mary Coughlan, who, fresh from touring Australia, played an intimate gig in the splendid surroundings of Gerrard’s Church, Mary Street, on Sunday night.
For those lucky few to attend, they shared in a memorable and magical event, with the Galway chanteuse in top form, her voice never more beautiful, regaling the audience with charming stories and a selection of mesmerising songs from her extensive back catalogue and new album ‘Life Stories’. Congratulations to organiser Brenda McComeskey and her team for such a remarkable event.
Other highlights included free family entertainment from Tumble Circus, Bee-ology, the Street Circus Collective and The Trinitones outside St. Peter's Church and Scotch Hall Shopping Centre.
Then later in the evening, audiences were treated to breathtaking performances from David San Clair and David Keenan in the Droichead Arts Centre!
The works of Black Dove were available to enjoy in different locations across West Street, turning the whole town centre into a canvas. This is the 20th year of the Drogheda Arts Festival, which is funded by Louth County Council and the Arts Council of Ireland.
"Thank you to all our funders, partners and the people of Drogheda, this support allows us to bring these national and international events to our community for all to enjoy,” said organisers.