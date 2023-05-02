Small but mighty Drogheda Arts Festival didn’t disappoint with big acts

Mary Coughan delighted a small audience during the Drogheda Arts Festival, and clearly enjoyed herself. Photo: Patrick McCormack

Elaine Vaughey, Brenda Campbell and Lynn Martin Lennon at the Billy Joel show in the TLT.

Adam and Sadhbh at the Family Fun and Entertainment during Drogheda Arts Festival 2023. Photo:Jenny Callanan

Brenda McComeskey and Leighanne Connor at the David Keenan gig in The Droichead Arts Centre. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Tina Segner from Tumble Circus entertaining the crowd on West Street as part of the Drogheda Arts Festival. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Tina Segner and Ken Fanning from Tumble Circus entertaining the crowd on West Street as part of the Drogheda Arts Festival. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

It was billed as ‘Small but Mighty’ and this year’s compact, two-day Droichead Arts Festival certainly didn’t disappoint.

It promised two days of national and international performances along with a visual arts exhibition, music and street spectacle.

What it may have lacked in quantity, it made up for in quality, and with the first Youth Arts Festival too, it also excelled in variety, creativity and ingenuity as well.

The undoubted highlight of the weekend was the spectacular performance from songstress Mary Coughlan, who, fresh from touring Australia, played an intimate gig in the splendid surroundings of Gerrard’s Church, Mary Street, on Sunday night.

The Farrell Family at the Family Fun and Entertainment during Drogheda Arts Festival 2023. Photo: Jenny Callanan

For those lucky few to attend, they shared in a memorable and magical event, with the Galway chanteuse in top form, her voice never more beautiful, regaling the audience with charming stories and a selection of mesmerising songs from her extensive back catalogue and new album ‘Life Stories’. Congratulations to organiser Brenda McComeskey and her team for such a remarkable event.

Other highlights included free family entertainment from Tumble Circus, Bee-ology, the Street Circus Collective and The Trinitones outside St. Peter's Church and Scotch Hall Shopping Centre.

Then later in the evening, audiences were treated to breathtaking performances from David San Clair and David Keenan in the Droichead Arts Centre!

The works of Black Dove were available to enjoy in different locations across West Street, turning the whole town centre into a canvas. This is the 20th year of the Drogheda Arts Festival, which is funded by Louth County Council and the Arts Council of Ireland.

"Thank you to all our funders, partners and the people of Drogheda, this support allows us to bring these national and international events to our community for all to enjoy,” said organisers.