Slane ‘royalty’ Rosemary Yore new President of Ledwidge house

A Slane woman, whose parents Peter and Pearl Baxter were founders of the Ledwidge Museum at the former home of the poet Francis Ledwidge, has been elected President of the museum committee.

Rosemary Yore, a longstanding member and former chairperson, was elected at the organisation’s annual general meeting held in the village.

In his report to the AGM for 2022, Chairperson Terry Wogan said that it had been a relief to shake off the shackles of the Covid-19 outbreak which had led to restrictions and lockdowns that had affected everyone’s lives. Over the period 2020-2021 the committee had only been able to meet intermittently and it was “much more positive and heartening” to be able to hold monthly meetings in person.

In Both 2020 and 2021 the committee had made applications to Meath County Council for grants under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme but had been unsuccessful on both occasions. In late 2021 the committee had commissioned a building and conservation report on the museum with Liam Mulligan conservation architects in Kells.

The findings of this report, in conjunction with key priorities for works to be carried out under this application, were submitted in late January and it was “with delight and relief” that the committee had been granted funding of €9,767 by Meath County Council. The committee had come up with 50% matching funding.

“This was a breakthrough moment and positive step forward as it meant that we could proceed with the first phase of building works as identified in the conservation report”, Mr Wogan said.

He recorded the committee’s deep appreciation to Slane Community Forum and Brown Forman/Slane Distillery for their ongoing support. Funding from the Brown Forman Project Fund meant that a new heating system could be installed in the museum.

He said that a further €4,207 had been granted in recent weeks and he expressed his thanks to Slane Community Forum and Slane Distillery for this award. The museum receives an annual grant award from Meath County Council and in 2022 had been granted €8,000. This represented a 100% increase on the grant award of €4,000 received in 2020 and 2021.

“In a very positive development at the end of last year we were informed by Cllr Wayne Harding that our annual grant from Meath County Council would increase further to €15,000 from this year”, Mr Wogan said.

The increased grant would make a huge difference to the museum’s working budget and greatly assist in not having to deplete the committee’s own cash reserves year on year.

He also acknowledged donations from Slane Credit Union, Ms Carmel Naughten and Betty Tallon.

Covering the major events of 2022, Mr Wogan said that the museum had been represented at a commemoration and wreath laying ceremony organised by the Royal British Legion Republic of Ireland branch at the Irish National War Memorial Gardens at Islandbridge, Dublin last July; the committee had come together at the Ledwidge Museum in July to mar the anniversary of the death of Francis Ledwidge and the 40th anniversary of the opening of the museum, and taking the opportunity to the late President of the committee Jimmy McComesey who laid a wreath on that day but who has sadly passed away; a highlight of the year was the launch of a book of poems by Ledwidge in Slane Castle last August. The launch took place in conjunction with Gallery Press and speakers on the day included Cllr Wayne Harding, publisher Peter Fallon, journalist John Donohoe, researcher Joe Doyle, and Randall Plunkett (Lord Dunsany). The chairperson thanked Rosemary and Colm Yore, Irene Carolan, Collette McDonnell, Paul Money and our museum guide Adam for their generous help on the day.