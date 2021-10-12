Skryne safe but Curraha fate in balance

SKRYNE 0-16

CURRAHA 0-9

SKRYNE, the club with the longest unbroken record in senior ranks made certain of their status for another year at least after defeating their fierce rivals in this SFC relegation quarter final at Dunshaughlin on Sunday.

Defeat for the Curraha men leaves them facing a relegation semi-final clash against 20- times Keegan Cup winners O’Mahonys. However they will take plenty of positives from this display.

They were boosted by the return of former intercounty player David Toner. Toner was having his first outing of the year after spending time overseas. The ‘Ha raced into a two point lead following scores from Conor Moriarty and Padraic O’Hanrahan.

Shane Smyth opened Skryne’s account and Padraig Finnerty converting two frees but the Tara spurned a great chance of taking a grip on proceedings after they were awarded a penalty. Niall Finnerty stepped up to the kick but his effort was superbly saved by keeper Luke McCarthy.

That was the first of a number of fine saves by the Curraha keeper and at the opening water break Curraha led 0-4 to 0-3.

They still held that minimum lead at half-time, 0-8 to 0-7, after the excellent Diarmuid Moriarty hit four second quarter points.

Shane Smyth (two), Patrick Fox and Padraig Finnerty accounted for the Skryne points in the same period.

Oisin Keogh had the side’s level shortly after the restart and Skryne hit the front for the first time after Mark Battersby pointed.

Diarmuid Moriarty then had Curraha’s only score of the second half on 38 minutes.

Skryne gradually went clear with successive points from Darragh Campion to leave it 0-11 to 0-9 at the second water break.

Skryne scored five successive points without reply in the final quarter to end comfortable winners. Mark Battersby accounted for two of those scores while Padraig Finnerty, Shane Smyth and Patrick Fox were also on target.

SKRYNE: Ian Gillett; Niall Lenehan, Ciaran Lenehan, Robbie Clarke; Frank Carty, Patrick Fox 0-2, Shane Smyth 0-4; Harry Rooney, Darragh Campion 0-2; Oisin Keogh 0-1, Padraig Finnerty 0-4, Stephen O’Brien; Niall Finnerty, David McGoldrick, Mark Battersby 0-3. Sub: Conor O’Brien.