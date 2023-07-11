SIPTU Long Service award for Drogheda pensions’ campaigner Seamie Briscoe

Seamie Briscoe served 60 years as a member of both the ITGWU and SIPTU

Drogheda man Seamie has completed 60 years as a member of both the ITGWU and SIPTU and has actively served at all levels of the Union. He was also a SIPTU official when he served for almost two year in Donegal.

He was a member of the National Executive Council of the Irish Transport & General Workers Union being the only member of the Drogheda Branch to have been elected to that position in 1988.

Seamie was elected to the NEC at a crucial period when negotiations commenced which led to the merger between the ITGW and the FWUI in 1990 to form SIPTU. He then went on to serve for the first five years on the National Executive Council of SIPTU and he later served for another five years as a National Trustee of that union.

“I became a member of the ITGWU in 1963 and have been an activist for most of the 60 years of my membership. Indeed, I’m still active with our retired members section and I’m presently involved with our ‘Pension Promise Campaign’ when I addressed a Regional Public Meeting on this issue in the Westenra Hotel in Monaghan Town on Friday last,” says Seamie.

"This is a campaign to secure a promised indexation of 34% of average earnings which was a commitment given by a government benchmark in the ‘Roadmap for Pension reform 2018 – 2023. The government has repeatedly indicated this benchmark as the minimum adequate payment for State Contributory Pension. The current weekly rate of the state pension is €265.30, just 28% of average earnings. Retired and older people need that €53 (€318 per week) and the government continue to fail to deliver on its promise to provide a basic level of pension adequacy. Retired and older people need that €53 per week in their pockets now so that they can stave off the devastating impact of inflation and the rise in cost of living and enjoy quality of life”.

A keen chorister and rugby enthusiast, Seamie is also in the process of trying to organise a Louth Section of retired SIPTU members to share in activities and debates on issues which can be pursued at National level.

“There are members, with whom I have served over the years, who have given a life time of service, and are still well capable of contributing their knowledge and experience to bring forward matters of concern and interest which we can pursue at national level,” he adds.

As if these activities were not enough to keep him busy, Seamie Briscoe, has also been recently elected to the position of Chairperson of the Board of Directors the Meath County Childcare Community which is based in Navan.