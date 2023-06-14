Shockwaves in Louth and Meath at 650 lay-offs at Tara Mines

Swedish mining giant Boliden to place its site near Navan “under care and maintenance”.

Shock has greeted the news in Meath and Louth that Tara Mines in Co Meath is to temporarily lay off its 650-strong workforce and pause operations.

Swedish mining giant Boliden confirmed it is to place its site near Navan “under care and maintenance”.

It comes after management in Sweden warned earlier this year that sky-high energy costs were a threat to the Irish operation.

Louth & East Meath Labour TD and the Party’s enterprise spokesperson, Ged Nash said a further statement is needed on why such drastic action was deemed necessary.

“An explanation is required from the company as to why they took a sudden and unilateral decision, without any consultation with the trade unions, to press the nuclear button on lay-offs rather than explore short-time work arrangements,” said the Louth TD.

“Expressions of surprise from government at this devastating news demands further interrogation when the trade unions have made it clear that various forms of assistance were being sought by government over the last six months. Tara Mines’ difficulties should not come as a surprise to Ministers”.

He said the company need to elaborate on what they mean by the ‘operational challenges’ they face and spell out precisely what support they have asked for, and what assistance they require to avoid this scenario.

“Workers at Tara Mines have always shown themselves to be more than flexible when it comes to assisting the company through difficult trading periods. The company should now engage meaningfully and with an open mind on alternatives to lay-offs,” he added.

“The last time there were major lay-offs at Tara Mines, the previous owners guaranteed the maintenance of pay and conditions to workers returning from lay-off. The current owners must do the same, if lay-offs cannot be avoided”.