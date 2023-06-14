Shock at spate of life buoys vandalised along River Boyne

Lives could be lost due to wanton criminal damage

There has been a spate of lifesaving equipment being damaged in recent days along Mell and Dominic's Park.

The wanton vandalism of vital life saving equipment in Drogheda has been condemned and is being investigated as criminal damage by the gardai.

Louth County Council has been made aware of further incidents of vandalism and criminal damage to lifebuoys in the Drogheda area. This follows earlier destruction of three lifebuoys in Dominic’s Park during the week.

Lifebuoys are life saving devices designed to be thrown to a person in water, to provide buoyancy and prevent drowning.

“We are engaging with An Garda Síochána on this and take this very seriously. Lifebuoys are installed in areas where there is a history of tragedy or a risk to life,” said said Mark Kimmins Water Safety Officer for Louth County Council. “Destruction of these items could result in tragic consequences for a family. I simply cannot understand why you would want to put someone’s life at risk. We urge anyone witnessing anyone tampering or damaging this life saving equipment to notify the Gardaí. An average of 110 drownings occur in Ireland every year, the majority of which are at inland water sites such as those targeted by whoever is carrying out this senseless destruction.”

The latest vandalism happened in St. Dominic’s Park (2 devices) and Horse Lane (2 devices) along the banks of the River Boyne.