Sheridan selected as Fianna Fáil local candidate in Mid-Louth

Fianna Fáil members in Ardee and Mid-Louth have selected sitting councillor John Sheridan to run for the party in the next local elections in June 2024. The selection convention took place in Dunleer on Thursday June 1st.

Local Senator Erin McGreehan spoke at the meeting about Fianna Fáil nationally and locally and thanked Councillor Sheridan and former town councillor Fintan Malone for putting their names forward to the convention. Senator McGreehan said she looked forward to the local election campaign and working with Councillor Sheridan in the election and in the future.

“I thank the members for their support at the convention but also over my council term,” said Cllr Sheridan. “I hope I can represent the party well in the local elections and get re-elected in Ardee and Mid-Louth next year.”

A vote of members took place at the meeting with Councillor Sheridan being selected. The convention was chaired by Paul McAuliffe TD who discussed the party's work in government particularly in relation to housing.

“In the last local elections I was advocating for remote working and I think people thought I was mad, now we see from the census that 26.7% of people in Louth working from home at least one day per week. That’s great for the quality of life of people in Mid-Louth and also for the local economy. In the coming weeks, we hope to launch Grow Remote in Mid-Louth to increase the amount of remote working in the area,” added Cllr Sheridan. “In the local elections, I want to continue to focus on issues all across Mid Louth and specifically on housing in our towns and villages, Ardee 2040 regeneration, Dunleer Fire station, Dunleer train station as well as road safety and traffic calming”