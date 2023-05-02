‘Senseless vandalism’ caught on CCTV as decorative well smashed at Aston Village

Sinn Féin Councillor Tom Cunningham has hit out at young vandals who destroyed a new hand-crafted decorative Wishing Well in Aston Village.

The pretty floral ornament has only recently been completed, and within weeks was vandalised, with CCTV images said to show two very young perpetrators carrying out the destructive act.

Cllr Cunningham commissioned a Wishing Well to be made by Tullyallen Men’s Shed as a gift to Aston Village and arranged for delivery just two weeks ago.

Resident volunteers of Aston Village Grass Committee then set about cementing it in and planted flower beds around it.

"It brightened up the place and was pleasing to the eye. It improved the aesthetics of the well-kept area and many people commented on it,” explained Cllr Cunningham.

However, Cllr Cunningham received a call on Friday morning to say that vandals had struck and had broken the new Wishing Well, an act Cllr Cunningham described as “senseless vandalism.”

“This Wishing Well belongs to the residents of Aston Village who had spent money, time and effort to plant the flowers and clean up around it. They were proud of their efforts and rightly so and for young ones to come along and just break it down for the sake of it, it beggars belief. They just don’t care and have little or no respect for anything nice,” added the local councillor.

“The good thing is that CCTV caught it all and footage of the young thugs is in the hands of the Guards. These were not young kids fooling around, these were young males, around 16 years of age who behaved as though they were the worse for wear, deliberately setting about the Wishing Well with the sole purpose of destroying it.

“Make no mistake about it, I am very angry at the thought of these thugs setting out to undermine and attack the excellent efforts of the residents who manage to keep the estate in pristine condition. Hopefully they can be identified and prosecuted accordingly.”

Members of Tullyallen Mens Shed have said they will carry out repairs on the well as soon as possible, and Gardai are continuing to examine CCTV footage to find out who damaged the structure.