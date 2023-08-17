See inside the palatial Louth house on the market for €1,000,000

Click on the gallery below to see more images of the property at Grangebellew

You won't be short of space with three acres of lush countryside surrounding the house.

Now this is a bathroom designed with luxury and relaxation in mind, with an elegant roll top bath the crowning glory.

There are many wonderful corners in which to relax in the 740 sqm home.

Even the children's bedrooms are capacious and bright.

Carrie Bradsaw woudl be envious of this walk-in wardrobe.

A staircase made for entertaining guests in the hallway of Drumshallon Lodge.

Fancy a jar, you have your own bar! Somewhere to relax in Drumshallon Lodge.

A grand house needs a grand kitchen and this one does not disappoint!

The imposing and impressive exterior of Drumshallon Lodge.

If you picture yourself travelling up a gravelled driveway, cutting through lush green countryside to an impressive home where you could relax at your own bar, play some pool, or even watch a movie in your own cinema, then Drumshallon Lodge in Grangebellew, Co Louth, would tick all your boxes.

For a cool €1m, you would be buying into a luxurious lifestyle which includes a magnificent modern country home (approx. 740 sqm) built in the style of a bygone era, nestled on three acres of grounds, behind imposing high walled entrance with electronically controlled wrought iron gates.

In the words of estate agents REA Collins in Drogheda, Drumshallon Lodge is ‘a home of distinction, designed with an acute focus on timeless aesthetics and built with every modern convenience for easy family day to day living’.

The impression of grandeur doesn’t stop at the exterior: double hall doors with feature fanlight open into an impressive entrance hall with sweeping curved staircase leading to the upper circular landing.

On either side of the hall, there are elegantly proportioned reception rooms with period style windows encased in sumptuous silk curtains, both of which are tailor made for family gatherings and entertaining. An elegant drawing room has a beautiful marble fireplace as a centre piece.

The opulent dining room opposite comfortably accommodates ten guests seated around the formal dining table.

A bespoke hand painted kitchen (McAuley) with large central island offers plentiful storage. High quality finishes include granite topped island and countertops, four oven Aga (gas), Villeroy & Bosch Belfast style sink, double larder press, two dishwashers, integrated full height fridge and built-in microwave and coffee machine.

Off the kitchen, there is a triple aspect living room with feature brick fireplace (electric fire inset) and double doors to a sunny terrace.

On the other side of the hall, there is a triple aspect cinema room complete with retractable projector screen, surround sound system and double doors to the garden. A large utility room caters for all practicalities including laundry chute collection, full height freezer, gas hob & barbecue grill and washing machine and dryer.

A study, guest toilet and en suite guest bedroom complete the ground floor accommodation.

At first floor level, there are four very spacious ensuite bedrooms. The principal bedroom suite is impressive with a walk-through dressing room and a full high spec en suite bathroom.

The family bathroom has a cast iron roll top bath, wc, whb, and a rather useful laundry chute.

A back hall with built-in storage leads through to a large home office (potential for a 6th bedroom) with fitted desks and storage.

A rear stair leads up to attic level which is fully kitted out as an amazing games room and separate store room with high quality solid oak wood flooring throughout.

A home office or versatile room with ample space.

To get a better idea of the hundreds of features and conveniences offered in this unique home, viewing would be recommended, and more details can be found on reaobriencollins.ie.