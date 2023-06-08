See inside the opulent and stylish €975,000 East Meath home
The Red House, Colp West, has everything on its doorstep, yet maintains a rural setting
For house-hunters looking for opulent living and a tranquil setting, yet all within a stone’s throw of shops, restaurants and the main Dublin to Belfast motorway, Red House, just outside Drogheda is bound to attract attention.
Nestled on 0.8 acre of mature landscaped gardens, ‘Red House’ is a stunning four bedroom country style home designed for perfect relaxation. The property, which is on the market with a price-tag of €975,000, is located close to the extremely sought after Dublin Road area on the south side of Drogheda Town, close to shops, public transport and all amenities.
’Red House’ is an exclusive, high-end, four bedroom detached property that extends to an impressive c.257 sq.m (c.2,766 sq.ft) throughout. The property has been completely renovated, extended and upgraded by its current owners over the years to impeccable standards, inside and out.
This property is accessed via electric gates with a sweeping gravelled driveway, whilst remaining privately hidden behind mature trees and hedging upon its approach.
’Red House’ offers exceptional living space and is without doubt one of the finest properties to come to the Drogheda & East Meath market in years.
Located within easy access of local shops, amenities, beaches, golf & tennis club, schools and transport networks, we highly recommend a viewing so the house can be fully appreciated.
The impressive front door area and vestibule pave the way to a house which offers a sumptuous yet relaxed lifestyle.
Family living at its best is offered, with three splendid reception rooms on the ground floor, providing space and recreation for everyone.
The stunning and capacious open-plan kitchen and dining area display the careful craft that was lavished on this property by McKevitt’s Architects in 2015.
Two sets of beautiful French doors lead to a patio area, ideal for these long summer days, which in turn backs onto the expansive manicured lawns and mature trees which stretch to 0.8 acre surrounding the property.
Climbing the double-height staircase leads to another level of elegant living space, which four spacious bedrooms, some complete with en suite and walk-in wardrobe.
This remarkable property is for sale under private treaty with Shane Black Property Advisors and Agents and more details, photos and a video and virtual tour are on his website: https://shaneblackproperty.ie/property/red-house-colp-west-drogheda-co-meath-a92-e6x4/