See inside stunning Slane courtyard conversion on the market with €1.85m price tag

Click on the gallery below to see more images of Parsonstown House in Lobinstown, which is moments from Slane in Co Meath

The courtyard accommodation has so much natural charm.

Escape from it all with your own enchanting forest at Parsonstoen House.

The house hasn't lost anyh of its period charm with the modern conversion.

The house oozes rustic charm from its walls!

Restful sleep is assured in this peaceful setting.

This room is ideal as a study or studio.

There are cosy rooms galore in which to relax/

The country kitchen offers all mod cons and access to the dining room.

Entertaining is easy with a dining room like this.

The outdoors comes in and vice versa in Parsonstown House.

Light streams into every room in Parsonstown House.

The hall is light filled and welcoming.

There's even a gate lodge for your own guests or Air BnB

The period property has been beautifully and sympathetically extended.

Parsonstown House is set in 65 acres of stunning countryside and enchanting woodland.

Life is hectic these days and if your dream would be to go ‘off-grid” and step back from the hustle and bustle of modern life, then Parsonstown house, Lobinstown, minutes from Slane, Co Meath, would be the ideal setting in which to do it.

With a home like this, even Lord Henry Mountcharles might drop around for tea!

Set on approximately 26 hectares (65 acres) of lush countryside and enchanting woodland, this period courtyard conversion offers luxurious living space, but also endless scope to expand and embrace business and lifestyle opportunities.

The asking price is €1.85m and Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, Farms & Estates are handling the sale.

The main house itself offers four bedrooms, two studies, reception rooms and three bathrooms, encapsulated in a meticulously curated courtyard conversion and new-build addition, both designed by De Blacam and Meagher architects.

A charming one-bedroom gate lodge lies at the entrance to the magnificent tree-lined driveway, providing space for guests or rental accommodation.

The estate features 12 loose boxes, a ten-bay hay shed and several outbuildings and workshops adjacent to the house, ensuring ample storage and practicality for equestrian enthusiasts or those with creative pursuits.

There are even beautifully manicured lawn tennis courts to complete the idyllic lifestyle; the sense of seclusion belying the fact you are moments from artisan shops, and a short drive to Drogheda, Navan or Dublin.

The driveway opens to a picturesque stone-built courtyard, serving as the centrepiece of the property. Within the courtyard, there is a collection of buildings including the main house, two coach houses/garages, a potting shed, a boiler house and three separate loose boxes.

Additionally, there is an old grinding shed, a garden shed, an open hayshed and a woodshed.

The main house, meticulously renovated in 1990 and expanded in 2007, emanates an air of elegance and sophistication. As you cross the threshold through the front period door, graced with a cut limestone surround and lead glass panels on each side, a light-filled hallway welcomes you with its beautifully tiled flooring.

Each room carries a unique charm, with high ceilings and period features, and the gracious drawing room in particular will take your breath away.

Vaulted ceilings soar above, and three sets of French doors frame mesmerising views of the west-facing patio and the captivating landscape beyond.

The rustic kitchen, complete with an oil-fired Aga, is adjoined to the splendid dining room for relaxed but elegant entertaining.

The rooms offer ample sleeping space.

The delightful country ambiance extends through to the sleeping accommodation; four beautiful bright bedrooms with views over the fields below.

There are extensive woodland walks that meander through the estate, and if agriculture is on your agenda, the house is surrounded by top-quality grazing lands along the Keeran River. Beyond its grazing potential, the property presents an opportunity for equestrian enthusiasts with ample space for stables, riding arenas, and other facilities.

The capacious courtyard offers endless possibilites.

The property is close to rich historical sites, such as the Boyne Valley and Newgrange. These archaeological wonders offer a glimpse into Ireland’s ancient past.