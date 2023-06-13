Screwfix Drogheda opening creates 13 new jobs for the area

Customers can enjoy 10% off June 15th – 18th

The opening of the Screwfix stiore in Drogheda has created 13 new jobs.

A national company has created 13 new jobs for the town after opening a flagship store in the M1 Retail Park.

Screwfix is celebrating the successful launch of its first store opening in Drogheda with a celebration period running from Thursday 15th June until Sunday 18th June, offering all customers 10% off.

The store officially opened its doors on 27th May and has created 13 new jobs for the area, the home improvement retailer is on track to open even more stores by January 2024.

“We chose to open a new store in Drogheda to better meet the needs of the local tradespeople,” said Screwfix’s Drogheda Store Manager, Ben Martin.

“Our celebration period runs from Thursday 15th June and throughout the weekend until Sunday 18th June and customers can benefit from 10% off everything. We are looking forward to welcoming and helping more tradespeople and serious DIYers over the coming months.”

Located in Unit F, M1 Retail Park, Drogheda, A92 A039, Co. Louth, the Drogheda Screwfix store is part of the company’s growing network of over 35 stores across the Republic of Ireland. Busy customers can now rely on the new store in Drogheda to get their job done quickly, affordably, and right first time, shopping over 10,000 products.

Screwfix opened its first store in Ireland in 2019 and the latest opening confirms the business’ intention to bring its convenience and its extensive product range to hard-working tradespeople across Ireland.

Open seven days early until late, the store also provides the convenient Click & Collect service that allows customers to order their goods online or over the phone and pick them up from a store in as little as one minute.

To be even closer to its local communities, all Screwfix stores in the Republic of Ireland are now provided with a life-saving defibrillator.

To know more about Screwfix stores locations and exclusive deals, please visit Screwfix.ie.