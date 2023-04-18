Say cheese. Mayoral delight at Presidential Selfie of Approval

He may have by-passed the delights of Drogheda for his ancestral home of Dundalk, but there was plenty of local representation on US President Joe Biden’s visit, with the Drogheda Mayor flying the flag as First Citizen.

Mayor of Drogheda Councillor Michelle Hall has the pleasure of being introduced to President Joe Biden by An Tanaiste Micheal Martin in Windsor Pub, as the American President visited Dundalk on his first official trip to Ireland.

Mayor Hall had met An Tanaiste recently in New York for the St Patrick's Day Festival and in the Abbey Theatre at the 25th anniversary celebration of the Good Friday Agreement as a former chairperson of the cross border organisation East Border Region.

"It was a huge privilege for Louth's elected representatives to have been invited to Dundalk for a Special Community event with President Joe Biden and an even bigger privilege to have been personally introduced to the President,” said Mayor Hall.

“He is the most important leader of democratic countries in the world today when democracy is at threat globally.

"I was delighted to represent the people of the historic and wonderful town of Drogheda and to gift President Biden with a variety of books, music, tourism leaflets but most importantly, an invitation to visit Drogheda on any return visits to Ireland”.

Of course he may have had a wonderful souvenier of his visit, but the Louth reps were hoping for one of their own!

As we waited in the Windsor Bar, as chairs of the three municipal districts. Cllr Dolores Minogue, Kevin Keenan and I conspired that we would request a selfie from President Biden and we were exalted that he agreed,” she says. “We now have a memorable photo of the occasion including my Drogheda colleagues Cllrs Joanna Byrne and Emma Cutlip, MEP Colm Markey and other elected members in Louth.

Mayor Hall says she would like to express her appreciation to Louth County Council for their efforts to make this visit go so smoothly.

"Special thanks to Director Paddy Donnelly for leading the team on the Presidential visit. Many officials from the US and Department of Foreign Affairs came forward to thank him for his help in making their job easier,” says Cllr Hall. “Paddy's experience and organisational skills will be sorely missed when he retires in June.”