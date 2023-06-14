Sarah new president of Drogheda Lions Club

Past Presidents of the local Lions Club at the dinner on Friday - Michael Fitzsimons, Kieran Flynn, Hazel Spearman, Marian Agrios, Franklin Fernandes and Tomás Wilkinson.

Last week saw a female Mayor of Drogheda take over the chains from another woman, and the move was replicated in the Drogheda chapter of the Lions’ Club, as outgoing President Marian Dwyer Agrios passed the baton to new President Sarah Taaffe.

The new President was elected at a special dinner in Scholar’s Townhouse Hotel, home of the Drogheda Lions’ Club and it was also a celebration of 10 years from the restarting of the Drogheda Lions club with ten of the original and still existing members there.

“It was a tremendous honour to be elected the next President, and I believe it is the first time there have been two consecutive women in the post,” says Sarah, who co-owns The Punt pub, and is chair of the Drogheda Parades Committee. “I have big high heels to fill as Marian was a very busy President, and I plan a few new projects along with the popular ones we already have.”

Incoming Lions Club President Sarah Taafe is presented with the chains by outgoing President Marian Agrios.

There for the occasion, on her last official engagement in the role, was the Mayor of Drogheda Councillor Michelle Hall and also the District Governor of the Lions Clubs in Ireland, Gerald Cashman from Wexford.

During the year, Marian and the members raised funds for five defibrillators for the town, and they have raised more funds than in the previous ten years.

“Another project I hope to work on during my time as President is to raise funds for a piece of equipment for the Lourdes Hospital and that will cost around €6,400, and we will have our usual bucket collections and Golf Event, as well as the SVP hampers.” explains Sarah. “Another item on my agenda will be increasing the membership and making it more diverse, with a greater range of ages.”

The club meets on the second Tuesday of every month in Scholars from 7.30pm to 8pm.

“It’s literally a half an hour meeting, which rarely runs over 8.15pm and sometimes we meet afterwards for coffee or even some drinks,” she explains, “It is a social club as well, and we have outings, so it is a good way to meet new people. They’re a very nice group of people as well.”

If you are interested in joining the Drogheda Lions, you can contact Sarah Taaffe or Lions Club Drogheda on Facebook, through Facebook Messenger.