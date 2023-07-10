Samaritans and GAA a winning team in tackling mental health

Samaritans Drogheda collaborate with GAA County Boards to promote emotional support

Samaritans Drogheda and North East are delighted to announce their partnership with the four GAA county boards of Louth, Meath, Cavan, and Monaghan in an initiative to raise awareness of emotional support within GAA clubs. This campaign will see the installation of pitchside signs on each of the county grounds or Centres of Excellence and awareness signs in all GAA member clubs across the northeast region, encompassing over 170 clubs.

Building upon the successful collaboration between Samaritans Ireland and the GAA, this new venture aims to emphasise the importance of emotional support and provide information on where it can be accessed. The prominently displayed signs will include contact details for Samaritans, including their freephone helpline and email, enabling individuals to connect with trained volunteers who can provide invaluable assistance.

“This initiative between Samaritans Drogheda and North East and the GAA county boards within our catchment area reflects a shared commitment to promoting emotional well-being within local communities,” said Michael Keelan, Branch Publicity Officer at Samaritans Drogheda and North East. “By raising awareness and ensuring access to emotional support resources, this partnership aims to make a lasting impact on individuals' lives and foster a supportive environment within GAA clubs.”

Samaritans are excited to partner with the country's largest sporting and community organisation, recognising the immense potential to extend their essential work throughout every community in the northeast region. By working hand in hand with the GAA county boards, Samaritans Drogheda and North East seek to reach a broader audience and ensure that emotional support is readily available to those who need it.

While Samaritans' vision remains focused on reducing the number of suicides, it is important to note that their helpline is not exclusively for those in immediate crisis. Individuals can contact Samaritans for assistance with various concerns, including depression, family and relationship issues, loneliness, mental and physical health challenges, abuse, financial worries, and much more. The aim is to provide a safe space for individuals to share their thoughts and feelings, knowing that empathetic and non-judgmental support is just a phone call away.