Safety wins as Round the Head Swim postponed due to weather

July 8th swim may take place on July 22nd

Grainne Rafferty and Christina Joyce took part in last year's swim.

The organisers of this year’s Round the Head Swim, which was due to be held in Clogherhead on Saturday July 8th, have made the tough decision to postpone the event due to bad weather forecast.

Ray Donagh of Drogheda Triathlon group made the heartbreaking announcement on Friday, saying the safety of the swimmers is always uppermost in their minds.

"We have had no choice but to cancel the race on Saturday due to adverse weather conditions,” says Ray. “The event will possibly be rescheduled on Saturday July 22nd, with a time to be confirmed.

"We will make a proper announcement in the days to come.”

He says he knows entrants will be disappointed but safety wins when it comes to open water swimming.