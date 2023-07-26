Sadness in Drogheda at passing of gentle soul music-man Seamus Brannigan

Funeral Mass Thursday morning July 27th at 11 o’clock in St Mary’s Church, James Street

Tributes have been pouring in on the passing of one of Drogheda’s true gentlemen, the late Seamus Brannigan, who died on Sunday July 23rd.

A musical legend in town over the decades, Seamus was the beloved husband to Ann and loving dad to Olwyn, Annette and Niall. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, son, sons-in-law Gareth and Hugh, daughter-in-law Aoife, grandchildren, Sinéad, Eoghan and Cillian, brother Mark, sisters-in-law, nephews , nieces, relatives, neighbours, friends and his fellow choristers in the Drogheda Male Voice Choir.

The sad demise of our fellow chorister, Seamus Brannigan, has left a void that we will never replace. He was a wonderful stalwart of the choir since its formation in 2013, not alone for his excellent tenor voice, but also for his ever present good humour, sound advice and above all, friendship,” says Seamie Briscoe of the choir. “Many a tedious night's practice was enlightened by Seamus' humour and wit. His choral and stage experience was of enormous benefit to us all and gave confidence and encouragement on many occasions. We shall endeavour to honour the wonderful legacy which Seamus has left us and the dedicated service he gave to the Drogheda Male Voice Choir when we sing at his funeral Mass on Thursday”.

Seamus will repose at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, Drogheda from 4 o’clock until 7 o’clock on Wednesday evening. His Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday morning at 11 o’clock in St Mary’s Church, James Street and can be viewed live on https://www.stmarysdrogheda.ie/

Seamus will be interred afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery