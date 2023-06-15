Sadness at passing of Tomás Ó hEochaidh – a Louth Gaeilgeoir and a staunch GAA stalwart for club and county

The news of the untimely death of Tomás Ó hEochaidh from Philipstown Ballymakenny Drogheda, who passed away expectedly at his home on Wednesday in his 81st year has saddened the town and county.

Born in Shallon Julianstown, he was educated at St Joseph’s CBS in Drogheda. He was the founder of Scoil Aonghusa in Drogheda and was Chairperson of the Liam Ó Buachalla commemoration committee.

A keen Gaeilgeoir, he worked in his younger days as a youth officer for Conradh na Gaeilge and established Ógras, a national organisation for the promotion of Irish among young people. staunch Fianna Fáil supporter, he was a particular good friend of Séamus Kirk, the former Ceann Comhairle.

The late Tomás Ó hEochaidh, who passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday.

A staunch GAA man, he had particular strong connections with the Oliver Plunketts GAA Club in the town and served on the County Board for many years as an officer, including Vice Chairman and Minor Board Chairman.

He led the prayers at the start of the monthly County Board meeting in Darver on Monday night and made a contribution to the debate on the cost and financial implications of the new County Stadium in Dundalk due to commence construction in the coming weeks.

A community activist, he started a Horticultural Project at Stameen for early school leavers which later transferred to Staleen, Donore. He was also the catalyst in establishing a safe community water scheme for the Ballymakenny area. His contribution to education, politics, Irish language, sport and culture has been really significant.

A great family man, he is survived by his wife Áine, three sons and two daughters, and a number of grandchildren.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

Funeral mass details to follow.