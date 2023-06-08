‘Rubbish’ service from Council at forgotten Scarlet Crescent estate

Drogheda residents feel their community has been neglected over years

There are calls for the council to install a ramp so that Scarlet Crescent residents can have their bins emptied.

There are calls for Louth County Council to remember the ‘forgotten’ estate of Scarlet Crescent, whose residents are mainly older people,who feel their community has been neglected in recent years.

Local Cllr Pio Smith says he has been hearing of a number of grievances from the tenants there, and will be raising the issues in the forthcoming monthly meeting.

“Scarlet Crescent is a close knit community with a significant number of people living there for the past 50 years. They worked hard to maintain the estate over the years but now age is catching up with many of the neighbours in the estate and they are unable to do the work they once did,” says Cllr Smith. “It has become somewhat of a forgotten estate by Louth County Council but the time has come for the council to step up and address the issues in the area. For example, no provision was ever made by the council for bin collections. Residents at the rear of the estate had to haul heavy bins up steep steps in order to have them collected. This is now impossible for many to do”.

To make matters worse, Panda refuse collection service have said their workers cannot bring the bins up the steps due to health and safety concerns.

This has left senior citizens in a very difficult position as they are also unable to bring heavy refuse bins up steep steps.

"However after meeting with Panda representatives on the issue a possible solution might be found,” adds Cllr Smith. “Panda have said that if the council put in a ramp then their workers will collect and empty the bins. The onus is now on the council to provide a ramp in order for the bins to be collected”.

Until a ramp is installed, younger neighbours have agreed to move the bins further up the estate where Panda will collect them.

"This is a great sign of the good neighbours who live in the estate but it shouldn’t be left to residents alone to solve this issue,” he adds. “Louth County Council need to act immediately to address this issue and I have notified engineers in the council of the urgency of this situation”.

Cllr Smith also says the blight of poor grass cutting has also been causing a nuisance in the mature estate.

“The grass cutting across the town is a disgrace and Scarlet Crescent is no exception. Wild grass growing to over two feet in height and mown haphazardly with cuttings strewn all over the road. This can’t be allowed to continue,” says Cllr Smith. “Scarlet Crescent needs to be prioritised and the council need to act immediately “