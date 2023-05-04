Return to triumphant Evening of Song for Drogheda soprano Amie

They say that ‘absence makes the heart grow fonder’ which could certainly be seen to be the case out at St Fechin’s Community Centre at Beaulieu on Friday night last. The return of Drogheda Soprano, Amie Dyer, now domiciled in Glasgow, to perform at this “Lovely Evening Of Song “saw the ‘full house’ sign posted.

Whilst Amie’s visits back to her native town are reserved for special occasions with her family and friends, this time it was to fulfil a promise made to the St Fechin’s club to sing for them at their splendid Community Centre at Beaulieu. She did not disappoint the packed audience who turned out to enjoy a fabulous night of wonderful individual and choral singing. Amie’s great friend, David Leddy, was the Musical Maestro for the evening and he also acted as accompanist for all the artists who performed on the night.

Amie chose her close musical friends to share this evening with her and among these was a friend she had made during the period of her musical studies at the Royal Irish Music Academy, David Corr, who delighted the appreciative attendance with his marvellous tenor voice. He also duetted with Amie and their rendition of “La Ci Darem La Mano” and “Merry Widow” was superb.

The evenings programme had something for all tastes of music with, Alice Reynolds, one of Amie’s former students, lending her talents with two modern songs. The Termonfeckin Choir kept the local flag flying with four beautiful pieces which showed they have lost none of their enthusiasm for beautiful harmony.

Amie’s singing showed remarkable confidence and quality but it was also her lovely personality which endeared her to the audience. It was an instant connection, from her introduction onstage by St Fechin’s chairman, John McEvoy, who stated that this was a night they had hoped would take place because of the affection in which Amie is held as a person and singer. She delivered with enchanting arias and popular pieces from musical’s during the evening.

Her long association with the Drogheda Male Voice Choir, since she was 15 years of age, shone through like a beacon. Her introduction of the choir reflected this affection and she outlined the instances of great moments during her numerous performances down through the years with the choir. She dedicated one of her songs, “I Could Have Danced All Night” to legendary DMVC storyteller, Dick Murphy. Of course Dick returned the compliment by reciting another of his hilarious stories to a laughter filled audience which once again received tumultuous applause.

Before the conclusion of a wonderful “Evening Of Song” Amie Dyer expressed her great appreciation to all her friends who performed with her during the evening and also emotionally recalled those who had helped her during her career and had supported her through thick and thin.

Amie Dyer and David Corr joined with the Drogheda Male Voice Choir in singing the closing song “The Holy City” which received a standing ovation before the full company concluded with “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.