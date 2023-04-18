Remembering Jimmy with tree and plaque on first anniversary

Loved ones gather in memory of local photographer Jimmy Weldon at Donor’s Green

“Come what may, I will return again to that dear old home of mine,

My old walled town of Drogheda, where flows the River Boyne.”

The poignant lyrics of Pat Gogan’s self-penned song, honouring the memory of the beloved Drogheda photographer Jimmy Weldon, on the occasion of the first anniversary of his death.

Family and friends gathered at Donor’s Green on Friday April 14th to plant a memorial tree and place a plaque to recall the popular photographer and author.

"We're here by the banks of the River Boyne to mark the first anniversary of the passing of our friend and colleague, Jimmy Weldon, and we're planting this beautiful rowan tree and unveiling this memorial plaque his honour,” said former Mayor and friend Frank Godfrey, who organised the event. "This was one of his favourite places to walk and photograph as he lived just around the corner.”

The tree was donated by Donal Black at Black’s Nursery, Smithstown, and Frank says a special thank you to him and to Tony Caffrey at Caffrey’s Monumental Works. The plaque reads: Time passes, Life goes on, But from our heart, you are never gone.

Jimmy was our town's legendary photographer, who was present at many historic events in our town and beyond; a man for all seasons and the man that the people called upon at times of time of joy or indeed a time of sorrow,” added Frank. “He was always ever ready with his with his camera, and it was lovely to see so many of his friends, and of course his beloved wife Catriona, and sister Mary, who miss him very much."

Over the past three decades, Jimmy was a familiar sight on the streets of our town, his camera forever slung over his shoulder, ready to catch a smile. He died in his 70th year on April 14th 2022, just shy of the milestone birthday in July, after battling a short illness. His many books and calendar capturing the people and places of Drogheda are now joined by this memorial garden as his legacy.