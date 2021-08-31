Relentless pressure by Royals paid dividends

PUT ’em under pressure was the Jack Charlton mantra back in the 1990s and Meath boss Cathal O Bric seemed to have adopted a similar attitude to get his team over the line against Tyrone in the All-Ireland Minor final.

“The game plan really was to try to put Tyrone in an uncomfortable position,” O Bric revealed afterwards. “They had won all their games by a fair margin and they had won from the front the whole time. Our game plan was that at the first quarter, half-time and at the second water break that they’d be behind and we managed that (it was a draw at the first water break), which put them under pressure.

‘Then coming into the final quarter I suppose they had a few chances there to narrow the gap and a lot of them went wide. They hadn’t been in that situation before, they were chasing the game and because of that I think maybe lads who’d normally be comfortable slipping the ball over the bar, it just didn’t work out that way for them.”

Having worked with the players since 2018, O Bric said he knew they were a special bunch.

“We carried 71 players into the start of this year. When we got back on the field in May, it was a matter of cutting that down to 41, the 41 that we’re carrying now.

“There were a lot of tough decisions there because there were a lot of good players that unfortunately had to make way and it became more of a positions situation that we were looking for, one player for every position, one back-up player and then a few versatile players.

“We knew with the quality that we had seen both in training session and in in-house games and in the challenge matches that we had played around the country, we knew that this was a very strong set of players. One issue we had to deal with was that we had five players involved with the 2020 minor squad and we didn’t have access to them until about 10 days before the Louth game in the Championship and I suppose that disrupted our preparations slightly.

“When they came back in and we started to build up a bit of momentum through the championship. You could kind of see that the group became more of a unit and those five guys provided us with the assurance and the composure in tight situations to get over the line.”

O Bric said that Shaun Leonard was just the right man in the right position at the finish to fire over the winning point.

“He’s the kind of guy you’d trust. I know he put one wide from that position earlier in the half with the outside of his right. This time, he had gotten himself a little closer to goal, about 25 metres out and yeah, you’d back him with that.”

Tyrone manager Gerard Donnelly said defeat for his team was a tough one to swallow and lamented missed chances, while stating that overall Meath probably deserved their win.

‘It was definitely the meeting of the two best teams in the country. There was very little in it either way. I’m very proud of my boys and what they have done all year. We’d love to have got over the line, but it’s Meath’s day and that’s it.”