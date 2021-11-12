Red letter day at long last for Ardcath men

ST VINCENT’S 1-4

DUNSANY 0-6

CHARACTER and a never-say-die- spirit has served St Vincent’s well during the good and even the bad times and it was those traits that surfaced as the Ardcath men at last reached the promised land with victory in the JFC final at Pairc Tailteann on Saturday.

The quality of the encounter won’t live long in the memory, but the victory will be forever etched with players and supporters alike after so many near misses and heartbreaking defeats.

The victory was nothing less than this team deserved after so many setbacks in recent years. They had to grind it out, however, as Dunsany pressed hard in the closing stages to save the match.

Pulses were certainly racing as the Ardcath men failed to score for the last 22 minutes as Dunsany found some momentum and slowly clawed their way back from a five-point deficit.

The final whistle might not have come soon enough for St Vincent’s in the past, but it did on this occasion, with the minimum between the teams.

Overall Hugh Durrigan’s side fully deserved their win and they will now take their unbeaten record into the Leinster Club Championship and a clash with neighbours Glen Emmets.

Dunsany had the advantage of the stiff breeze in the opening half and were ahead from a long-range effort by Mark Brennan.

Shane Walsh doubled the lead on four minutes but St Vincent’s were fortunate that Dunsany were mis-firing in attack throughout the half. By the opening water break Dunsany had tallied five wides.

St Vincent’s weren’t having much joy in front of the posts either, with Nigel Hand wide from a free and short with another effort.

However captain Ryan Hand struck a crucial opening point on 17 minutes and that seemed to galvanise St Vincent’s who started to produce their usual fluency and drew level when Eric Callaghan converted a free.

St Vincent’s were enjoying the greater share of possession, but they didn’t add to their tally until first-half added time. What a crucial score it proved to be as Gary Tuite’s delivery into the danger area found Patrick Arnold who offloaded to Callaghan and the centre forward rattled the net.

That was a huge boost for the Ardcath men who might have been expected to drive on in the second half with the elements in their favour. They did increase their lead in the third quarter, with Nigel Hand converting two frees, but that ended their contribution to the scoring.

From there to the finish it was a battle as Pierre Fox and Shane Walsh reduced the deficit from two frees, the second on 56 minutes. Substitute Rian Kealy narrowed the gap further and the game was in added time when Walshe left the minimum between the teams.

For once the ghost of finals past didn’t strike and St Vincent’s held out for a famous win.

Prior to the start a minute’s silence was observed in memory of the late Des Ferguson.

ST VINCENT’S: Evan Connor; Ciaran Brangan, Davy Tallon, Mark Crawley; Gary Tuite, Ryan Hand 0-1, Conor Harford; Jack Byrne, Martin Fox; Robert Tallon, Eric Callaghan 1-1 (1f), Leo Corry; Eoghan Corry, Patrick Arnold, Nigel Hand 0-2f. Subs: John Corry for Brangan (28), Stefan O’Neill for Byrne, Thomas Field for R Tallon (48), Robert Lynch for Callaghan (59).

DUNSANY: Niall Flynn; Patrick Dunne, Joey Keena, Pauraic Burke; Conor Harkin, Charlie O’Donnell, Declan Smyth; Eoin Harkin, Shane Brennan; David Boyle, Cathal Murphy, Kyle Donnelly; Pierre Fox 0-1f, Mark Brennan 0-1, Shane Walshe 0-3 (2f). Subs: Rian Kealy 0-1 for Donnelly, Alan Kelly for M Brennan (both h-t), Alexander Smyth for C Harkin, Daniel Thynne for Murphy (both 42), Cathal Burke for S Brennan (56).