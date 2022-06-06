Qualifier defeat by Clare the last straw as Meath boss McEntee steps down

MEATH senior football manager Andy McEntee has stepped down as manager of the county senior football team following the county’s disappointing exit from the All-Ireland Championship in Saturday’s round one qualifier against Clare.

In a statement released on Monday evening, McEntee said: “After completing six years as manager of the Meath football team, I am stepping down from the position and will not be seeking a third term.

“It has been an honour to have been manager of the Meath senior football team and I’d like to thank the chairperson of Coiste na Mí, John Kavanagh, and former chairpersons Peter O’Halloran and Conor Tormey for their full support during my tenure.

“But most of all I’d like to thank all the players and management teams that I have worked with over the years. I wish the county every success in the future.”

Meath County Board said: “Coiste na Mí would like to put on record our thanks to Andy McEntee and his management team for all the work and time invested into Meath football over the last six years.

“Andy’s commitment and dedication to the players in particular, and to Meath football in general has been extraordinary. A high point was the county reaching Division 1 of the league and the “Super 8s” series.

“We wish Andy and his management team every best wish and success in the future.

“Coiste na Mí will now begin the process to appoint a new senior football manager.”