Public meeting called to deal with scourge of seagulls in Drogheda town centre

A meeting has been arranged to suggest solutions, as many people see gulls as nothing more than a menace.

They’re noisy, they leave a terrible mess on the streets, and there seems to be thousands more flocking around the streets of Drogheda during the summer months.

No we’re not talking about teenagers, but rather the scourge of sea gulls that plagues the town on an ever-increasing basis.

A public meeting will be held in the d Hotel on Monday June 26th from 7pm to 9pm to discuss the problem of seagulls in the town.

People are invited from local businesses which may be suffering from this nuisance, and from residents and motorists who are falling foul of these birds.

Humane suggestions for dealing with this problem will be explored.

Former councillor and community activist Frank Godfrey is facilitating the meeting, and says he hopes for a good attendance so a solution can be found to this problem.

"I’ve been talking to a lot of traders and this is a problem that seems to be getting worse as the years go on,” says Frank. “We all know they are noisy, but they are picking rubbish out of bins and making the streets look filthy, not to mention the bird droppings all over the streets and our historical buildings.”

He says it’s not just businesses that are suffering, as he knows residents in parts of the town are also having major issues with the birds.

"Whenever there is rubbish dumped you’ll find these birds, and they make an awful mess of cars too,” he adds. “I’m not saying we harm them in any way, but I know some businesses have installed wild birds calls to chase them off, so maybe we need more of that in the town centre.

"I have heard of people being attacked by sea gulls in some places, but not yet in Drogheda.”

All are welcome to the public meeting at the d Hotel on Monday June 26th from 7pm to 9pm...except maybe the sea gulls.