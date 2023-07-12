Proud day for Boomerang Café as eight ESLO graduates celebrate

Eight learners from the QQI Level 4 program proudly received their well-deserved certificates from Jackie Breen, Assistant Manager of LMETB- Regional Skills & Training Centre. The event was graced by the presence of Deputy Fergus O'Dowd and representatives from the local employment services in Drogheda, adding to the festive atmosphere of the occasion.

The graduation ceremony was an inspiring culmination of the learners' educational journey at ESLO, and the room was brimming with a sense of accomplishment and pride. The ESLO programme has always been dedicated to empowering young learners by providing them with essential skills and knowledge to thrive personally and professionally. The ceremony served as a testament to the hard work and commitment of both the learners and the dedicated staff who guided them throughout their studies.

Jackie Breen, representing LMETB, spoke passionately about the significance of the occasion. She commended the graduates for their resilience, determination, and dedication to their education. Breen acknowledged the challenges they had overcome and the personal growth they had achieved, urging them to continue pursuing further educational opportunities and to never stop learning.

Throughout the ceremony, each graduate was called to the stage to receive their well-deserved certificates. The thunderous applause and cheers from their loved ones resonated throughout the venue, further reinforcing the immense pride felt by everyone present. It was truly a moment of celebration and recognition for their hard work throughout the year.

The proud graduates of the ESLO Class at Boomerang Youth Centre are as follows:

Mark Farren, Rebecca Clarke, David Luckie, Adam Fox, Megan O'Brien, Cian Reid, Kirsty Ryan and Toby Maguire.

In interviews with the programme coordinators Lorraine and Karen, they expressed their pride in the learners' achievements. They described the group as fantastic young people who were a pleasure to have on the programme. They conveyed their heartfelt best wishes for the graduates' future endeavours.

Looking ahead, the ESLO programme at Boomerang Youth Centre remains committed to continuing its hard work and invites applications for the new program commencing in early September. The ESLO programme is a unique QQI Level 4 in General Learning Programme, delivered within the community of Drogheda. It is funded by Louth and Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB) and delivered by Drogheda Youth Development CLG (Boomerang Youth Service & Cafe) in a holistic, learner-centreed, supportive environment.

ESLO provides an opportunity for young people aged 16 to 25 to return to education and develop their skills in various areas. Learners are supported in identifying their individual goals and are assisted in securing employment or continuing their education upon completion. The modules offered under the Major Award provide a variety of choices, giving learners insights into different career options and preparing them for QQI Level 5 courses, should they choose to pursue them.

The small group approach of accepting only 16 learners in each programme offers several benefits. Learners receive more personal attention, with tutors and facilitators able to provide individualized support and guidance. The General Learning Major Award and additional workshops can be tailored to meet the needs of the group, creating a sense of variety. The small size of the group also fosters friendship, a sense of belonging, and peer support. Learners are motivated and encouraged to work hard to reach their full potential, receiving hands-on support from the ESLO team. Additionally, the programme empowers learners through engaging and fun workshops, awareness programmes, and outings, making learning an enjoyable experience with lasting effects.

The ongoing programme development is driven by learner evaluation, ensuring it meets the needs of the participants and aligns with training progression options, as well as local and national employment opportunities. At the completion of each programme, a thorough evaluation is conducted to measure performance and effectiveness, informing necessary programme changes.

The graduation of the ESLO Class at Boomerang Youth Centre was a momentous occasion, highlighting the dedication and achievements of the learners. As they embark on new journeys, armed with their newfound knowledge and skills, they are ready to shape their futures and make a positive impact in their communities. Congratulations to the ESLO graduates, and best wishes for their bright and successful futures!

For more information about the ESLO programme, contact the ESLO team on 0860469733 or email them at LMcKevitt@lmetb.ie

Sign up to ESLO at https://boomerangcafe.ie/eslo/

Call into the Boomerang centre and speak to a member of the ESLO team.