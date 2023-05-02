Protest at Drogheda’s Obelisk Bridge to ensure €1m council restoration ‘sympathetic’

The 19th century iron bridge is an important access point for commuters across the town, and will be closed for months during restoration.

Former Mayor of Drogheda Frank Godfrey held a protest on the Obelisk Bridge on Sunday to raise awareness of the forthcoming restoration works to be carried out, and asking for an engineer’s report on what they plan to do to be released to the public.

Mr Godfrey was joined by a handful of friends who are all concerned the work may consist of some modernisation, and not be sympathetic to the original design.

“I've been campaigning for the restoration of the bridge for probably four decades at least, and for works and maintenance to be carried out, and that repairs be carried out in a sensitive way,” Frank told the Drogheda Independent. “ The old style and integrity of the bridge must be maintained because if you look at some of the work done around Drogheda, they just went in done it without people haven't been informed about what is actually happening and what they are doing.”

The single-span, iron girder, road bridge over the River Boyne near Townley Hall was built in 1868 and was designed by engineering company A. Tate and the county surveyors for Meath and Louth, Samuel Searanke and John Neville.

The prefabricated girders, each weighing a staggering 28 tons, were transported up the river from the works of Thomas Grendon & Co. in Drogheda to the site.

“We know they're going to spend €1m but to me. I just don't know what they're going to do or what they are not going to do. And there's no point in talking about when it's done and then people are complaining about it,” adds Frank.

“When work is completed, it must be the same as the original style, because what happened to us and over the years is they allowed it to be eroded to such an extent it became dangerous or broken because of lack of maintenance and repair has not had been carried out on the bridge for years”

€1m of state funding was allocated for the essential improvement works, but there is no timeline as yet to when that will commence..

"Obviously I’m delighted it got funding, but I'll be happy when I see the results, and what we want is the old bridge restored to its former glory,” said Frank. “What we don't want to see is any modernisation of the bridge and what we'd like to see is an engineer's report, I hope that they get it right and that they informed the people of what is planned for the restoration of the bridge and what they are doing.”