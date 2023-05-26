Plans for a steel processing plant submitted for Mell

Hibernia Steel (Manufacturing) Limited are preparing a planning application for Louth County Council seeking permission to construct and operate a hot-dip galvanising facility. It is planned to process up to 36,000TPA of steel at the facility.

In summary the proposal includes construction of a main building with an approximate gross floor area of 5719m2. The building is divided into three main sections.

In-take/out-take section at the southern end of the building. This is single storey and has a maximum height above finished ground floor level of 14.55m.

Processing and services area at the northern end of the building. This is also single storey with maximum height above finished ground levels of 17.30m.

The processing area is the area where the steel is pre-treated and galvanised. Construction of 4 stacks on roof of building. These will be located on the roof at a height of 20 m above finished floor level (or 63 m aOD).

Also, construction of ESB sub-station within the main building, installation of 2 LPG storage tanks, double weighbridge, construction of office building (2 storeys) with an approximate gross floor area of 298m2, provision of trailer and truck parking spaces, 110 visitor and staff parking areas, 2 of which are wheelchair accessible and 7 of which are EV charging locations, 20 staff and visitor bicycle parking, concrete yard and additional hardcore yard, stormwater anagement system, 2 rainwater harvesting tanks, construction of soil berm, landscaping works, firewater retention infrastructure, provision of vehicular and pedestrian entrance to the facility, site security fencing and entrance walls and gates.

A number of sensitive receptors have been identified within 1km of the site, including two residences located on the western boundary of the proposed site. There are no protected structures or Natura 2000 sites within the site boundary.

Meanwhile, Mick and Tina Darcy are seeking permission for the construction of a single storey extension to a dwellinghouse, a single storey domestic garage, new wastewater treatment system and soil polishing filter, associated siteworks and the removal of planning condition 2 of planning permission 14/129 for the adjoining property, at Paughanstown, Ardee.

Amy Murray and Brendan O’Connor have applied for permission consequent on the grant of outline permission - Ref. No. 21/807 - for the construction of dwelling house with wastewater treatment system and percolation area, roadside vehicular entrance and all associated site works, at Corlis Road, Corlisbane, Collon.

Permission sought by Mark Galligan for the change of use from residential (which includes holiday home use for the owner and family) to also include occasional short-term letting of the property for reward, at No. 38 The Links, Seapoint, Termonfeckin.

Genus Ventures Limited is seeking retention permission for amendments to 5 partially completed townhouses (Types TH1 and TH2) and associated minor alterations to the immediately surrounding site layout, together with the completion of construction in accordance with the proposed amendments, on part (approximately 0.099 ha) of a permitted residential development (Louth County Council Reg. Ref. 08/368, as extended under Reg. Ref. 18/635 and previously amended under Reg. Ref. 19/106), at Linenfield, Ballymakenny Road, Drogheda.

The partially completed and proposed amendments comprise internal and external alterations to 5 townhouses (2 four-bed units – Type TH1 and 3 three-bed units – Type TH2) and associated minor alterations to the surrounding site layout, including the enlargement and rearrangement of garden spaces.

Amendments to unit type TH1 include a 14.3 sqm increase in the unit size to 134.2 sqm Gross Floor Area (GFA); a 0.5m increase in total unit height to 11.3m; the replacement of a permitted second floor attic space with a study room; an 8.4 sqm reduction in the second-floor terrace to 15.4 sqm; and all associated internal and external alterations.

Amendments to unit type TH2 include a 33.6 sqm increase in the unit size to 137.3 sqm GFA; a 1.4m increase in total unit height to 11.4m; the replacement of a permitted second floor attic space and terrace with an additional bedroom, an ensuite, walk in wardrobe and 2 terraces situated to the front and rear of the unit; and, all associated internal and external alterations..

Western Motors Ltd seeks permission for amendment to previously permitted development. Louth County Council reg ref 2220, at Western Motors, M1 Retail Park, Drogheda.

The proposed development will consist of an increase in floor area of permitted remote sales office from 23 sqmts to 42 sq mts (construction of permitted showroom and workshop has now commenced on site ), at their existing premises.