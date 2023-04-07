Plans for 192 new Drogheda homes re-submitted to Louth County Council

Sionna Homes Ltd. has re-applied to Louth County Council for a Large-Scale Residential Development (LRD) on a site which extends to c.3.8 ha, on lands at Boyne Road, Drogheda.

The application is being made under the provisions of the Planning and Development (Amendment) (Large Scale Residential Development) Act 2021.

The proposed development will consist of the construction 192 residential units comprising of 42 dwellings (22 three-beds, and 20 four-beds), 150 apartments (41 one-bed, 95 two-beds, and 14 three-bed).

Also, new vehicular, cycle and pedestrian access to the site from the Newtown Road (L2307) including new crossing points; replacing and upgrading of existing pedestrian steps to the site from Strand Road (R167); provision of non-residential uses on the site - childcare facility/creche (394 sq.m), café (81 sq.m), gymnasium (554 sq.m), community workspace/community space (77 sq.m).

Plans include 196 basement and surface level parking spaces, including EV spaces, disabled parking spaces, and Go Car spaces; 344 sheltered cycling spaces for residents, 122 visitor cycle spaces; public and private open space; cycle paths throughout the site; landscaping including planting, public art and play equipment; attenuation ponds; public lighting throughout the subject site; all internal roads, tracks and paths, including signage; all associated development and infrastructure works including traffic calming on Newtown Road and Newtown and Link Road; demolition of existing buildings on site (2,113.4 sq.m).

A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) has been included with the application.

Elsewhere, Jim Mackin is seeking retention permission for existing single storey extension to rear of existing single storey dwelling house together with all associated siteworks, at Smarmore, Ardee.

Anthony and Patricia McKeon have applied for retention permission for an existing attic conversion, roof lights to front and rear elevations, a dormer roof window to the rear elevation and a ground floor rear extension including all associated site development works, at The Twenties Lane, Moneymore, Drogheda.

Retention permission sought by Robert Whelan for the change of use from retail unit to cafe/coffee shop and all associated siteworks, at Aston Village, Drogheda.

Michael Hanratty is seeking retention permission for part change of use of a public house to 2 self-contained apartments at ground floor level; single storey extensions to the rear of the building to form part of the 2 self-contained apartments; alterations to all elevations.

Also, permission for the change of use of the remainder of the public house to amalgamate with the self-contained apartment accommodation and all associated site development works, at Drogheda Street, Collon.

Nicola Winters has applied for permission for renovation and extension to an existing group of traditional farm buildings, including a dwelling house, ancillary housing, annex carport, improvement of roadside entrance, wastewater treatment system and associated site development works, at Sheetland Road, Termonfeckin, Drogheda.