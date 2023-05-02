Planning sought for €39m development in Drogheda that will deliver 200 new homes

Sionna Homes seeking permission on Boyne Road site.

An artist's impression of by the Sionna Homes Ltd large-Scale Residential Development (LRD) on a site which extends to c.3.8 ha, on lands at Boyne Road, Drogheda, Co. Louth.

Planning permission is being sought by Sionna Homes Ltd for almost 200 new homes on a c.3.8 ha site at Boyne Road, Drogheda, Co. Louth.

Application for the large scale development, which will cost almost €4m, is being made under the provisions of the Planning and Development (Amendment)(Large Scale Residential Development) Act 2021.

The proposed development will consist of 192 no. residential units comprising of: a. 42 no. dwellings (22 no. 3-beds, and 20 no. 4-beds) b. 150 no. apartments (41 no. 1-beds, 95 no. 2-beds, and 14 no. 3-bed)

New vehicular, cycle and pedestrian access to the site from the Newtown Road (L2307) including new crossing points will also be sought.

The provision of non-residential uses on the site would include: a. Childcare facility/Creche (394 sq.m) b. Café (81 sq.m) c. Gymnasium (554 sq.m) d. Community Workspace/Community Space (77 sq.m) v)

The provision of 196 basement and surface level parking spaces, including EV spaces, disabled parking spaces, and Go Car spaces; are also included in the application, as are the provision of 344 no. sheltered cycling spaces for residents, the provision of cycle paths throughout the site, and landscaping including planting, public art and play equipment.

The development would also include the provision of public lighting throughout the subject site; all internal roads, tracks and paths, including signage throughout the site and all associated development and infrastructure works including traffic calming on Newtown Road and Newtown Link Road.