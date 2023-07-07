Plan for Famine Memorial for Drogheda gets council support

Then Taoiseach Enda Kenny attended the Famine Commemorations held on the quays in Drogheda in 2012, along with President Michael D Higgins and other dignitaries. The whereabouts of the tree that was planted is currently unknown.

Cllr Pio Smith would like to see a commemorative statue in Drogheda, similar to these ones in Dublin.

A local councillor would like to see a commemorative statue placed in the town to remember all those who left Drogheda during Famine times and did not return.

Cllr Pio Smith asked the council members to consider erecting a statute in remembrance of famine victims who died in Drogheda and those that emigrated through the Drogheda Port because of the Famine.

Director of Services Joe McGuinness agreed to review options for an appropriate famine memorial.

“I noticed the one on the docks in Dublin, and unfortunately, there is really a significant number of people who either lived locally and left through Drogheda Port, or travelled to the port to depart, and who never returned,” explained Cllr Smith. “I think from a tourist perspective and even as a memorial having something that stands out and recognises that fact would be beneficial towards tourist potential.”

In seconding the motion, Deputy Mayor of Drogheda Kevin Callan recalled the National Famine Commemoration held in Drogheda in 2012.

"At the time it was discussed that Drogheda was the second busiest port during the Famine, with 90,000 people a year going from here,” he said. “And there were stories of people who would sleep the Augustinian Church after coming from Mayo and all over the country”

He also pointed out that a tree was planted by then Taoiseach Enda Kenny the current location of which is unknown.

"That said, I think a memorial of some sort is a good idea, as this was often the last place Irish people saw before leaving their homeland forever.”