Pictures show the cups, trophies and umpteen medals won by Drogheda’s Bradley Dancers at Dublin Championship

Great success at Dublin Championship from local Irish dancers

Bradley Dance Academy runs classes in Drogheda, Philipstown and Ardee and some of the 70 pupils that owner Kiara Bradley teaches were victorious in the national finals.

"I’m so proud of all my dancers and they were absolutely brilliant at the championships, and I lost count of the number of medals we took home,” says Kiara proudly. “And 22 cups and 19 trophies is amazing, and they all deserve a mention for their hard work.”

Kiara runs classes in her school in St Nicholas GFC, in the community centre in Phillipstown and the Ardee Parish Centre.

“The classes range from the youngest which is typically around four, and the oldest is just when they decide they're too old,” says Kiara. “We are 100% Irish dancing and my students do so well every year but it just seems to be snowballing. Every year I think we can’t do any better and then they surprise me”!

This is one of the three major competitions that the school takes part throughout the year, which is open up to the youngest dancers.

“Our youngest was four and our oldest for this competition was 12; our tiny tots were on the Monday and then older, more advanced dancers were from Thursday to Saturday, and then our teen dancers were on the Sunday”.

This is the 10th year for the mixed school, and Kiara, who was a dancer herself, says her dancers always do her proud.

“I danced my entire life and then went on to the professional level as well, touring all over the world.” she explains. “So when it was time to come back home, I set up the dance school but I never would have dreamed my dancers would be so successful.”

Kiara modestly won’t take the praise for teaching all these champs!

“People say to me, you know you're the teacher and stuff, but it's their hard work, it's their determination, it's their personal goals that wins the trophies.

"I'm just encouraging and guiding as best that we can, it's all about the children”.

The school stays open for the summer, so there will be plenty of opportunities to join the dance classes, no matter what the level of experience.

“If you visit our Facebook or Instagram pages which are Bradley Dance Academy, just tell us your interest and we will find out which class would be suitable, the when and the where.