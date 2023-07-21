Pictures show Laytown and Bettystown’s Alex Maguire shot 72 in opening round at Open

Republic of Ireland's Alex Maguire tees off the 1st during day one of The Open at the Royal Liverpool, Wirral. David Davies/PA Wire.

Local golfer Alex Maguire has completed his opening round of the Open Championship in +1 at Royal Liverpool.

The Laytown and Bettystown golfer gave a great account of himself with a 72 which included 3 birdies over the famous links near Liverpool.

An early starter this morning he stared off with a par on the first and bogeyed the second with a 5, however he hit back on the 4th with a birdie 3.

Maguire reached the turn in par but lost a shot on the 10th with a bogey 5 and suffered a double-bogey 6 on 14, pushing him out to +3, however he will be delighted with his response from there with birdie 4s on the par 5 16th and 18th to finish on +! which leaves him in the low 40’s and well placed for day two.

Indeed the young golfer will be thrilled to have shot the best of his three ball with Japanese Rituya on +4 and former US Masters winner and current LIV golfer, South African Charl Schwartzel had a much tougher day finishing on +6.

His score gives him a realistic chance of making the cut and playing this weekend, with another solid round tomorrow required.