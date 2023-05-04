Louth

Pictures show Drogheda bathed in blue for rip-roaring 10k event

The Drogheda 10K Ladies 1st. Michelle Finn Leevale AC (centre) 2nd. Mary Mulhare Portlaoise AC (left) 3rd. Aine Cotter North East Runners (right). Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Chabukah, Fatih and Vumi who took part in The Drogheda 10K run. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Siobhan Murtagh, Sandra Farrell, Liz Begg and Diane Hatfield who took part in The Drogheda 10K run. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Drogheda and District AC committee at The Drogheda 10K run. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Erika O'Connor and Mary Lynch who took part in The Drogheda 10K run. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Raymond Hoey, Dolores Newman, Jed Kenny and Alan Floyd who took part in The Drogheda 10K run. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Kerry O'Connor and Nuala Reilly who took part in The Drogheda 10K run. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Renata Endriuliene and Ruta Cinauskaite who took part in The Drogheda 10K run. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Order of Malta representatives Ciara Wynne, Tracy Matthews, Aisling Gernon and James White at The Drogheda 10K run. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Aisling Ui Dhullaing and Oonagh Carlin who took part in The Drogheda 10K run. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Jimmy Finnegan and Ruairi Hickey who took part in The Drogheda 10K run. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Shauna Matthews and Marian Smith who took part in The Drogheda 10K run. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Claire Corcoran and Martin Woods who took part in The Drogheda 10K run. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Aaron Hanlon from Drogheda and District AC crosses the line to win The Drogheda 10K. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Ronan McEnteggart running in The Drogheda 10K. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Chris sloan running in The Drogheda 10K. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Aisling Gough running in The Drogheda 10K. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Sandra Farrell running in The Drogheda 10K. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Elaine McDonough running in The Drogheda 10K. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Tony McEnteggart running in The Drogheda 10K. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Susan Murray running in The Drogheda 10K. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Sandra Farrell running in The Drogheda 10K . Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Niamh Cardiff running in The Drogheda 10K. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Oliver Power running in The Drogheda 10K. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Barney Flannery running in The Drogheda 10K. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Edward Kennedy running in The Drogheda 10K. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Michelle Finn from Cork crosses the line as first lady home in The Drogheda 10K. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Aaron Hanlon from Drogheda and District AC crosses the line to win The Drogheda 10K. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Warm up at The Drogheda 10K run. Photo: Colin Bell Photography

Alison ComynDrogheda Independent

Drogheda’s main street was a sea of blue (or was it green) as almost 1,300 runners, joggers and walkers gathered to take part in this year’s Boyne 10k road race.

Aaron Hanlon of Drogheda & District A.C was first across the line with a home win, in a remarkable time of 31 minutes and 22 seconds, with Michelle Finn of Leevale A.C. the first woman to finish, not long behind him at 33 minutes and 48 seconds. She smashed the course record for female entrants.

Just five seconds behind, Eoin Richards with the Dublin Track Club was second in the event In a time of 31:27 and David Scanlon for Rathfarnham W.S.A.F. A.C. crossed the line in third place with 32:00 dead.

There were elite runners galore taking part, all hoping for glory or personal bests but it wasn’t all about the time, as participants came from all over the town, county and country to take part in one the most picturesque races in Ireland.

The theme this year was ‘Be a Legend’ and the runners did indeed resemble the River Boyne snaking their way around the town, skirting the legendry river itself.

The atmosphere in the town was electric and organisers Drogheda & District AC gave a huge thank you to all participants, as well as spectators, local businesses and the whole community.