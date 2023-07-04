Pictures show all nations united in taste at multicultural Louth festival

Olga Anischenko and Olena Bondarenko from Ukraine at the Taste of all Nations event.

Niamh Gomba and Jade Feeney at the Taste of all Nations event.

At Saturday’s Tast of all Nations event in The Barbican Centre were Ria, Lilian, Agase and Manasa.

Glas opened the day with some modern and traditional Irish tunes.

Linson had the crowd up on their feet with some famous Bollywood songs.

Joyce Ileogben and her daughter Angel at Saturday’s Tast of all Nations event in The Barbican Centre.

At the Taste of all Nations event were Brighty Joseph and Jeslin Jos.

Grace Lynch with her Brazilian cosmetics at the event on Saturday.

Indian dancing at the Taste Of All Nations event on Saturday.

Drogheda’s biggest multicultural event, Taste Of All Nations, at the Barbican Centre was another resounding success, with hundreds of people from all over Louth joining this annual sensational celebration of food, music, dance and culture!

This event, which is organised by local community group Hands 4 Unity, is supported by the Communities Integration Fund and gives a real glimpse of the sensational fusion of flavours, rhythms and artistic expressions we have in the Drogheda area.

Dancers, singers, food stands and national costumes from all over India, Africa, Pakistan, Easter Europe and beyond were represented, mingling with local acts and guests.

"To see so many countries and cultures represented and to receive an honorary gift that symbolises respect from members of the Indian Community was indeed a great honour,” said Deputy Mayor Kevin Callan. “My thanks to all of the organisers and everyone who took part”.

Hands 4 Unity is a multicultural membership association based in Drogheda to celebrate, educate and empower women.

The aim is to inspire women all over Ireland and throughout the world to reach their full potential no matter what their nationality, educational background or cultural differences.

“Congratulations to Hands 4 Unity on their most successful Taste of All Nations event to date, and I’ve been at them all!,” added Former Mayor Cllr Michelle Hall.

“So many cultures living in Drogheda, it’s great to see them come together and celebrate through music, dance and food.”